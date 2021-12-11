News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
New chairman of Harpenden Cricket Club wants more of the same in 2022

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 11:41 AM December 11, 2021
Harpenden Cricket Club had a hugely successful season in 2021. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

Harpenden Cricket Club had a hugely successful season in 2021. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

The new chairman of Harpenden Cricket Club has promised that this year's table-topping success was only the beginning.

Simon Caunce replaced Simon Wade at the club's AGM, the outgoing head standing down after seven years at the helm which saw them rebuild their aging pavilion and culminated in finishing top of the Herts Cricket League Premier Division table at the end of the regular season.

Nick Lamb's side won nine of the 18 league games before suffering play-off heartache to eventual champions Hertford, but they did so with the core of the side having come through the club’s junior ranks.

Over 500 children played in Harpenden's age-group squads this years, with boys and girls teams winning their leagues at U11 and U13 level, while the women’s team competed for the first time in the Home Counties League.

Caunce though will not let them rest on their laurels.

He said: "We want this club to be welcoming to everyone in our community. More than 20 people joined as players in 2021 and we hope to welcome more new faces in 2022.

"We also hope more people will wander down to the Common on a Saturday afternoon, enjoy the view, perhaps enjoy a refreshment or two from our lovely bar, and soak in the sunshine when it makes an appearance.

"Everyone will be assured of a warm welcome, regardless of the weather.”

Cricket
Harpenden News

