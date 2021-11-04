News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Harpenden Common claim third scratch league title in 10 years after Berkhamsted win

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 7:45 AM November 4, 2021
The winning Harpenden Common Golf Club team

The winning Harpenden Common Golf Club team - back row: Sam Morley, Paul McAvoy, Lewis Watcham, Archie Mathers, Alex Turner, Dean Hodges. Front row: Tony Mitchell, Simon Hankin, Ryan Hodges. - Credit: HARPENDEN COMMON GC

Harpenden Common Golf Club have been crowned Division One champions of the Hertfordshire Men’s Scratch Team League.

The title was claimed at Berkhamsted with the 7-5 win leaping them above both Knebworth and Hadley Wood.

The two teams had been tied 2-2 after the morning foursome’s session but it was in the singles where Harpenden Common managed to edge clear and claim the overall victory.

The league is the county's premier golf competition and this success makes it three in the last 10 years for the club.

A spokesman said: "The win was very special as it was the last match for captain and team manager Alex Turner who has stepped down after 14 years at the helm.

"He struggled to comment as he was overcome with emotion but he did express his gratitude for the huge commitment that every player had shown and he thanked all those who have played their part this season.

"We are very proud of the achievement as the win demonstrated amazing strength in depth that is required to have a strong team for every match against the top golf clubs in the county."

