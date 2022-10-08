Harpenden Common Golf Club's men retain their Herts Scratch League title
- Credit: HARPENDEN COMMON GOLF CLUB
Harpenden Common Golf Club have once again been crowned Division One champions of the Hertfordshire Men’s Scratch Team League - retaining the title they won in 2021.
The success was claimed at Letchworth when HCGC beat their hosts by a comfortable 10-2 margin.
That was enough to push South Herts and West Herts into second and third places.
The league is the county's premier competition and the title is the fourth for Harpenden Common since 2012.
They had given themselves the perfect start at Letchworth, winning the morning foursomes 3-1 before romping to a 7-1 success in the afternoon's singles.
Ryan Hodges, in his first year as captain and team manager, said: "I just wanted to say how happy and proud I am of everyone who played their part in the team this season.
"It was a great honour to have captained this winning team and to win it in back to back seasons."
Most Read
- 1 City centre roads to close again this month
- 2 Waffle House in crisis after order to remove marquee
- 3 £12m investment in new facilities at St Albans City Hospital
- 4 Harpenden 36-year-old arrested after report of assault in St Albans
- 5 Gin and jazz festival returning to St Albans city centre
- 6 When to put the clocks back as British Summer Time ends this month
- 7 St Albans swimmers revel in county call-up
- 8 Major stores announce changes to Christmas opening hours
- 9 Hatfield thief goes to prison days after receiving suspended sentence
- 10 Silver success for St Albans businesswoman
A spokesman for the club said: "We are very proud of the achievement as the win demonstrated amazing strength in depth that is required to have a strong team for every match against the top golf clubs in the county."