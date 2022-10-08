Harpenden Common Golf Club's men retain their Herts Scratch League title

The men's scratch team at Harpenden Common Golf Club retained their Division One title in the the Hertfordshire league. - Credit: HARPENDEN COMMON GOLF CLUB

Harpenden Common Golf Club have once again been crowned Division One champions of the Hertfordshire Men’s Scratch Team League - retaining the title they won in 2021.

The success was claimed at Letchworth when HCGC beat their hosts by a comfortable 10-2 margin.

That was enough to push South Herts and West Herts into second and third places.

The league is the county's premier competition and the title is the fourth for Harpenden Common since 2012.

They had given themselves the perfect start at Letchworth, winning the morning foursomes 3-1 before romping to a 7-1 success in the afternoon's singles.

Ryan Hodges, in his first year as captain and team manager, said: "I just wanted to say how happy and proud I am of everyone who played their part in the team this season.

"It was a great honour to have captained this winning team and to win it in back to back seasons."

A spokesman for the club said: "We are very proud of the achievement as the win demonstrated amazing strength in depth that is required to have a strong team for every match against the top golf clubs in the county."