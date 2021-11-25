Girls football the winner as Harpenden Colts hold first Year 7 tournament

A first Year 7 schools' football tournament is hopefully just the start for Harpenden Colts as they look to increase and promote the girls' game.

Held at Roundwood Park, over 40 girls participated with KWS and Queenswood joining the hosts.





After a tight battle throughout, it came down to a final between Roundwood and Queenswood.

The sides had already drawn two matches 0-0 but a solitary goal late on was enough to hand Roundwood the first title.

Action as Roundwood Park (red) take on KWS in the Harpenden Colts Year 7 tournament. - Credit: HARPENDEN COLTS FC

The mayor of Harpenden, councillor Paul Cousin, presented the medals and trophies at the end.

He said: "It was a real pleasure to present the trophy and it is great to see more and more girls participating in football.

"The matches were exciting to watch, everyone played with such competitive energy but also brilliant team spirit.

"It was a very enjoyable evening."

Emma Wright, one of the winning Roundwood players, said: "It was really good to be able to play against other schools in a really fun tournament.

"It’s great Harpenden Colts and the schools that played are helping support girls' football.”

A spokeswoman for the Colts said: "The tournament is going to be an annual event and we really hope that more local schools will be able to participate next year.

"Unfortunately COVID-19 meant we had some last minute cancellations from schools, but we’re still proud to be promoting football to all girls in the area."

Another club who are prominent in girls' football in the district is Harvesters.

Their U18 side remained unbeaten after roaring to a 5-0 win over Garston Leopards, all of the goals coming in the second half.

Katie Leigh, Ren Brodie and Yasmin Howgego each got one while there was a brace from Hollie Thornton.

The U16 girls got their long awaited first win of the season in a thrilling 5-4 success at home to Berkhamsted. Maisie Filler and Meeka Nightingale got two each while Charlotte Nelson wrapped things up with a penalty.

Senior side Oaklands Wolves picked up a 7-3 win over Herts Vipers Development in the Herts Women's County Cup.

Katherine Hatton and Sophie Le Marchand, who also assisted on the other four, each got a hat-trick. Kerry Twigg got the other with Hartham Ladies at home their reward in the quarter-final.