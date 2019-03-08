Advanced search

Harpenden Bowls Club opening the doors to show what the sport is all about

PUBLISHED: 07:03 31 March 2019

Harpenden Bowls Club have announced two come-and-try sessions ahead of the new summer season.

Harpenden Bowls Club have announced two come-and-try sessions ahead of the new summer season.

The warmer weather is always a good indication that it will be soon be time for summer sports – and Harpenden Bowls Club are already gearing up for the new year.

The Spenser Road-based club are running two come and try sessions in April aimed at both beginners and more experienced players.

The open day events on Sunday, April 28, and Tuesday, April 30, are also social events that give you opportunities to meet other members.

The Sunday event runs from 2.30pm to 5.30pm while Tuesday’s is a two-hour session starting at 5.30pm.

There is no dress code on the day but please wear flat-soled trainers and come rain or shine, the clubhouse will be open for a cup of tea or coffee and a chat with members about the enjoyment of playing bowls on what is considered to be one of the best greens in Hertfordshire.

Visit www.harpendenbowlingclub.co.uk for more information.

