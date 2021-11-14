Harpenden Bowling Club celebrate successful season with traditional awards ceremony
- Credit: HARPENDEN BOWLING
Harpenden Bowling Club got to enjoy good company and celebrate a great season as their annual presentation evening mad e a return after two years.
They were joined by Betty Stewart, women’s president of Hertfordshire Bowls, and Terry Atkinson, president of the St Albans & District Bowling Association.
There were 22 prizes in total handed out, including the SADLBA Double Rink Cup which was handed to ladies' captain Denise Moores.
Neil Sharp, John Osborn, Nick Muir and Tom Muir were presented with the Herts County Fours trophy while the latter collected the Maynard Cup and Nick Muir was given the District Champion of Champions trophy.
Men's captain Roy Polley was presented with the District League Winners trophy.
Harpenden Indoor Bowling Club meanwhile continued their season with a couple of good wins.
The ladies played away at Luton in a three triples match, coming back with a 50-39 success.
The top rink was Carol Chatfield, Pauline Huddleston and Judi Simons who won 16-11.
That came after a game at home to Stevenage Nomads, with the final score there 77-43.
The top rink in that one was Ivan Keightley, Mike Goodson, Maralyn Pomeroy and John Favell who won 30-8.