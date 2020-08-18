Harpenden Bowling Club to run come and try it days

A general view of the green and clubhouse at the Spenser Road home ofHarpenden Bowling Club. Archant

It is a season that was heavily disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic but Harpenden Bowling Club are still going to be holding their taster days – even if they are later than usual.

The come and try days are part of a nationwide initiative from Bowls England where people are encouraged to give the sport a go.

Two Sundays have been reserved, September 13 and 20, with both running between 10am and 4pm.

The format is still being finalised but there should be 30-minute slots followed by a 15 minute question and answer period.

A club spokesman said: “With so many other restrictions, playing outdoors is a great way to learn new skills, keep fit and get to know new friends.

“On the day, all you need is a pair of flat trainers and the club will provide everything else you need completely free.”

Anyone interested should ring 07847 430 597 to book a slot.