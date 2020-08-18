Advanced search

Harpenden Bowling Club to run come and try it days

PUBLISHED: 06:49 20 August 2020

A general view of the green and clubhouse at the Spenser Road home ofHarpenden Bowling Club.

A general view of the green and clubhouse at the Spenser Road home ofHarpenden Bowling Club.

Archant

It is a season that was heavily disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic but Harpenden Bowling Club are still going to be holding their taster days – even if they are later than usual.

The come and try days are part of a nationwide initiative from Bowls England where people are encouraged to give the sport a go.

Two Sundays have been reserved, September 13 and 20, with both running between 10am and 4pm.

The format is still being finalised but there should be 30-minute slots followed by a 15 minute question and answer period.

A club spokesman said: “With so many other restrictions, playing outdoors is a great way to learn new skills, keep fit and get to know new friends.

“On the day, all you need is a pair of flat trainers and the club will provide everything else you need completely free.”

Anyone interested should ring 07847 430 597 to book a slot.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Oil floods Wheathampstead road as fly-tippers dispose of more than 30 containers

Oil has run over a quarter of a mile down the lane towards Wheathampstead. Picture: Mike Smith

Londoners quitting the capital for St Albans on the increase

Londoners have long been drawn to St Albans - moreso now than ever. Picture: Archant

Which St Albans restaurants, cafés and pubs are taking part in Eat Out discount scheme?

Some restaurants, cafés and pubs in St Albans will be taking part in the government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Danny Loo

Fifteen famous people you could see while in St Albans

Rochelle Wiseman and Marvin Humes outside the Herts Ad office

St Albans allotment plot owners ‘devastated’ by severe flooding

Work of plot owners at the Burydell Lane allotments in St Albans has been destroyed by flooding, Picture: Kim Scrivener

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Oil floods Wheathampstead road as fly-tippers dispose of more than 30 containers

Oil has run over a quarter of a mile down the lane towards Wheathampstead. Picture: Mike Smith

Londoners quitting the capital for St Albans on the increase

Londoners have long been drawn to St Albans - moreso now than ever. Picture: Archant

Which St Albans restaurants, cafés and pubs are taking part in Eat Out discount scheme?

Some restaurants, cafés and pubs in St Albans will be taking part in the government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Danny Loo

Fifteen famous people you could see while in St Albans

Rochelle Wiseman and Marvin Humes outside the Herts Ad office

St Albans allotment plot owners ‘devastated’ by severe flooding

Work of plot owners at the Burydell Lane allotments in St Albans has been destroyed by flooding, Picture: Kim Scrivener

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Harpenden Bowling Club to run come and try it days

A general view of the green and clubhouse at the Spenser Road home ofHarpenden Bowling Club.

A walk on the wild side: The best accessories for birds, bugs and other garden guests

Raymond Kenny with his Irish Thatched Cottage and Chateaux birdhouses, both from Cuckoos Garden, £172 each, http://cuckoosgarden.com

Details released by FA as fans are allowed back into non-league football grounds

Fans will be allowed back into non-league football grounds again from August 22. Picture: DANNY LOO

Redbourn a step closer to Lords after National Village Cup success at Horndon-on-the-Hill

Edward Hales in action for Redbourn during their win over Horndon-on-the-Hill in the National Village Cup. Picture: ISOBEL BERRINGTON

St Albans allotment plot owners ‘devastated’ by severe flooding

Work of plot owners at the Burydell Lane allotments in St Albans has been destroyed by flooding, Picture: Kim Scrivener