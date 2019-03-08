Harpenden Bowling Club's finals day produce usual high standard
PUBLISHED: 13:00 17 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:00 17 September 2019
COPYRIGHT, 2011
Harpenden Bowling Club's finals day provided the usual great entertainment as 19 championships were decided.
Husband and wife Angus and Allison Low both had something to celebrate, Allison claiming the win in the Mixed Pairs along with David Brooks while Angus took home the Barlow Redford Triples together with Tony Smith and Steve Maynard.
With three Finals to contest this year Mike Barnes won his match against John Osborne in the Men's Handicap by an impressive margin but lost in two other very competitive matches.
Club president Rob Peppiatt won both of his finals, partnering Keith Davison to the Over 65s Men's Pairs before winning the Committee Singles.
A spokesman for the club said: "After a very busy year with hundreds of players using it, the green had been looked after and prepared perfectly by Keith Davison and played very true on all rinks.
"And all the helpers worked tirelessly to provide a mixed and varied buffet to suit everybody."