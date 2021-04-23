Harpenden Bowling Club throwing open their doors to welcome newcomers to the sport

Published: 6:00 AM April 23, 2021

Secretary Brian Moores and greenkeeper Keith Davison, in front of the new gazebo, have been part of the team preparing Harpenden Bowling Club for the new season. - Credit: HARPENDEN BC

Bowls players across the country are emerging from their winter cocoons and lockdown and it is no different down at Harpenden Bowling Club.

The sport was a popular diversion over the last 12 months, when restrictions allowed, but Harpenden are going one step further for this restart with open days on Sunday at 2.30pm and Tuesday at 6pm, inviting anyone who just wants to give the sport a go.

A spokesman said: "Age is no barrier so don’t think you have to be retired to join a club. It is a simple but highly skilful game which you can play at many levels and all this is offered by our club in a friendly atmosphere.

"We have been in Spenser Road since 1908 but many who live in Harpenden have no idea it is there as we are tucked away.

"Everyone who walks up our driveway is astonished when they see our green and clubhouse for the first time and we have been working hard to develop our facilities during lockdown with the likes of two new gazebos’s to provide shelter outdoors."

To find out more and how to book a spot at the open days, go to www.harpendenbowlingclub.co.uk