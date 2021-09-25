Harpenden's own finals produce plenty of shocks amid the entertainment

Published: 12:33 PM September 25, 2021

Harpenden Bowling Club's finals produce some big upsets and new champions.

The club were able to put on the full range of 20 finals held over three days with Viv Dale winning the ladies' singles championship and Tom Muir claiming the men's equivalent.

Geoff Johns won two finals at Harpenden Bowling Club. - Credit: MARC ASPLAND

Relative newcomer Geoff Johns, with the club for just two years, won two trophies. He teamed with Steve Pariser to clinch the men’s pairs as well as taking the minor league trophy with victory over another fairly new face, Sandy Bisland, taking part in his first final.

Competition secretary Tony Redford said: “A big thank you to the volunteer umpires, markers, board turners and all other helpers and supporters who contributed to making our finals weekend an enjoyable and successful occasion.

"Special thanks go to Keith and his green gang for preparing such a brilliant surface, to Alison, Lyn, Noel and their helpers for the superb catering and providing us with such magnificent feasts and to Nick and his bar assistants for keeping us well-watered.

"Thanks of course have to go also to president Gordon Burrow, secretary Brian Moores and captain’s Denise Moores and Roy Polley.”