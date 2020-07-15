Advanced search

Slow and steady proving the way forward as bowlers and competitions return to Harpenden

PUBLISHED: 06:34 16 July 2020

Bowls has returned to the green at Harpenden Bowling Club, although with strict guidelines being followed.

Harpenden Bowling Club are taking no chances despite being one of the first sports to return following the coronavirus lockdown – with their steady and careful progress paving the way for members to flock black to the green.

The Spenser Road-based club have been following the guidelines set down by government and Bowls England and ladies’ captain Dawn Moore has been delighted at the response from the players.

She said: “There have been lots of smiling faces as our bowlers get back to playing on our impressive green.

“A lot of restrictions have now been lifted and we are able to use three rinks across five sessions so with our very effective new rink booking system, over 50 players are regularly enjoying playing.

“The competitive ladies are playing regularly on a Wednesday evening with Linda Brooks top of the league, closely followed by Janet Hubball.”

Her male counterpart, Ian Thomas, is equally as pleased with how the club are responding since lockdown was eased.

He said: “COVID-19 has not stopped the club from organising play this summer and most of the members have taken the opportunity to join in with roll ups and some competitions.

“The club have fortunately been able to open with the coronavirus safety procedures being strictly adhered to and the men’s section currently have an Aussie Pair’s competition in full swing which has been very popular.”

In total seven club competitions for singles and pairs are under way and although that number is naturally less than previous seasons, they far exceed the expectations of the club when coronavirus first appeared.

And as Moore explains, the club’s doors are still open for anyone who wants to come down and give the sport a go.

She said: “Bowling is providing so many with an outlet for social interaction combined with exercise during these difficult times.

“If anyone is interested in giving bowls a try, contact our secretary.”

Go to www.harpendenbowlingclub.co.uk for more information.

