Home is where the Harp is: Harpenden beat Felixstowe in another Woollams win

Adam Cole picked up an assist in Harpenden's win over Felixstowe. Picture: DANNY LOO Archant

Harpenden Hockey Club again made full use of home comforts as they made it two from two at Woollams.

After opening the new East League Division Two South season with a 4-3 win over Wapping, Harps had lost on their first away trip with a 6-3 reverse to Blueharts.

However, second-half goals from Ali Arnsby and Todd Baines were enough to make sure Felixstowe left with nothing after a 2-0 win.

Even though the second goal only came in the final stages of the contest, Harpenden were comfortably the better team throughout.

The hosts could have scored plenty in the first half but a combination of last-ditch tackles, wayward finishing and excellent saves kept it locked at 0-0.

After the break though Arnsby slammed home a rebound after a Reece Baker-Kiff penalty corner had been saved and Baines was in the right place to deflect an Adam Cole cross over the keeper.

Next up is another home game against early pacesetters Brentwood on Saturday.

