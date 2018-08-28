Harpenden battle their way back to draw in fiery clash at Hertford
PUBLISHED: 07:00 22 November 2018
Archant
A superb comeback earned Harpenden a 2-2 draw at the end of a fiery game at Hertford.
The hosts had lost just one game so far this season in East League Division Two South and lay second at pushback.
And in a game where there was little love lost and a smattering of cards to both sides, Hertford found themselves 2-0 up with 15 minutes to play, both goals coming from deflected short corners.
However, there is plenty of character in this Harpenden side and a big effort saw them draw level.
The first goal came from Dan Burgess, who reacted quickest to a saved Reece Baker-Kiff penalty corner drag flick and hit a spectacular overhead smash.
And the second came from another penalty corner, with Baker-Kiff having more luck with this drag flick.
It leaves Harpenden in fifth place with a home game against bottom club Witham on Saturday.