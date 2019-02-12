Harpenden banish away-day blues with solid win at Felixstowe

Harry Kneale in action for Harpenden. Picture: Karyn Haddon Archant

Harpenden Hockey Club continued their unbeaten run in 2019 with a 2-0 victory at Felixstowe.

It was the fourth win from their fifth game since the turn of the New Year, the other result a draw with Wapping, but remarkably it was their first success on the road.

It came courtesy of Dan Burgess and Harry Kneale efforts after the break in what was a hard-fought match against a Suffolk side that were certainly no pushovers.

It also came with a number of key players out, including Tom Bunbury in defence and leading scorer Reece Baker-Kiff, a situation that forced coach David Thomas to name himself among the substitutes.

That didn’t help Harpenden’s flow and they were indebted to goalkeeper and man of the match Andy King for still being level at half-time.

The second-half was better though and the win moves them up to fifth in the league with promotion still not out of reach by any stretch.

They go to league-leaders Bishop’s Stortford on March 2.