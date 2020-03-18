Advanced search

Medal haul for Harpenden Arrows at the Hertfordshire Masters Cross-country Championships

PUBLISHED: 12:43 19 March 2020

Harpenden Arrows men's and women's teams get ready for the start of the Hertfordshire Masters Cross-country Championships in Welwyn Garden City.

So strong was the showing from Harpenden Arrows at the Herts Masters Cross-country Championship that it brought the running club a hefty collection of medals.

Held at Stanborough Park in Welwyn Garden City, the St George’s School-based Arrows fielded a full ladies team in both age categories.

Lisa Munt, Louise Crosby and Julie Horrocks came away with a team gold in the women’s over 55 group with Munt claiming an individual silver.

Isabel Green, Anita White, Pamela Morgan and Louisa Thompson also took silver in the 35-plus race.

For the men Steve Bowran grabbed himself an individual silver in the M50 group, a result which along with Steve Green, Mike Ashton and Roger Montgomery placed the team fourth.

Club chairman Graham Harper, who described the event as “a great day out for the Arrows”, Martin Petersen and Chitra Dunn ran in as M60s while Ammon Piepgrass also competed as an individual in the over 40 category.

