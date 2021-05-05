Harpenden and Radlett to meet in county cup after securing passage to finals day

Published: 12:00 PM May 5, 2021

Kabir Toor was in fine form as Radlett reached the finals day of the County T20 Cup. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

Harpenden and Radlett are on a collision course after securing passage to the Herts T20 Cup finals day.

In the first competitive cricket of the season, the two teams both advanced from their group and will now meet in the semi-finals on June 27 at a venue to be decided.

The winners will then play either Hertford or Welwyn Garden City to determine the county champions.

Radlett's passage came at their Cobden Hill home, as they hosted one of the four groups, and it saw them approaching their very best again.

Their first contest was against Premier Division champions Potters Bar and they managed to sail through to a 37-run success.

Having lost the toss and been put into bat, they suffered a slow start and slight wobble as Bar reduced them to 27-3.

But Kabir Toor showed he was starting the year in good form and a 68 crafted from 45 balls and including five fours and two sixes, helped dragged them up to a final total of 158-7.

And like the first innings, Bar's reply saw them struggle early on at 23-3.

However, unlike the first innings, they couldn't get going and only James Scott threatened them.

Eventually they were all out in the penultimate over with Toor claiming 3-38 and Randeep Sanghera chipping in with 3-11.

The final against North Mymms was a tense affair and after the visitors had scored 141-5, Anthony Hill picking up three wickets this time, they scrambled home on the penultimate ball to win by three wickets.

Dominic Chatfield (37) and skipper Tom Jenkins (36) were the main scorers.

Harpenden meanwhile were at Reed and after dispatching Old Owens in the semi-final by 58 runs, Scott Galloway scoring 61 and James Latham hitting 50, while there was 3-13 from Arthur Garrett, they saw off the home side with relative ease to book their place on finals day.

They walloped another 163, the same score as in the semi-final, with Chad Barrett's sparkling 75 not out in 47 deliveries the stand-out performance.

And Reed never got close to that, finishing all out on 94 in the 13th over.

Garrett took another three wickets while there was 2-13 from William Downes and 2-36 from Jack Doyle.

Harpenden start the Herts Cricket League Premier Division season on Saturday at home to North Mymms while Radlett go to Hoddesdon.