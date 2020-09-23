Harpenden and Batchwood bowls clubs enjoy great end to a difficult season

Bowls on the green at Harpenden Bowling Club. Archant

Harpenden Bowling Club have hailed their two come and try days as huge successes.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Both saw newcomers, as well as existing players, sample the fun of playing on their green in the later summer sunshine.

Several were also “surprised” at the proximity of the Spenser Road-based club to the centre of town.

The days were part of a nationwide initiative from Bowls England to maintain the popularity of the sport across the country, underlining the fact that it is a “game for both sexes and all ages to enjoy”.

Ladies captain Denise Moores said: “The last few weeks of lovely weather have seen many club members enjoying bowling with the organised bowls being well attended and many relatively new bowlers gaining in confidence and skill.

“Both ladies’ and men’s evening leagues have been very enjoyable too with Linda Brooks winning the ladies’ league by a very small margin.

“We look forward to the commencement of our indoor short mat bowls season, albeit on a restricted basis to conform to government regulations.”

Batchwood Bowls Club have also enjoyed a good, if truncated and adapted season and held their own finals day at the weekend.

A spokeswoman said: “The weather stayed fine for all the matches but that made the green run faster than usual due to it being so dry.

“However, the competitors coped with it well and had some very enjoyable matches.”

The ladies 21-shot singles title went to Lesley Tutt with Mark Trembling taking the male version.

Terry Flitton won two titles, the mixed non-winners singles as well the drawn pairs with Brian Parkes, who also claimed the win in the mixed open two-wood singles and mixed open fixed jack crowns.

His fourth win was in the mixed pairs with Kate Horner while Charlie Bowie won the mixed open 21-shot singles.