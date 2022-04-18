All about their own form as St Albans City head into crucial final four games

St Albans City manager Ian Allinson says he has to concentrate on his own team and not results elsewhere. - Credit: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

St Albans City have to look after themselves after a draw with Hampton & Richmond Borough dropped them further behind the final play-off place.

Saints drew 0-0 in west London and with rivals Havant & Waterlooville winning 3-0 at home to Eastbourne Borough, they are now three points adrift with four National League South games to go.

And manager Ian Allinson knows there is nothing he can do other get their own house in order.

He said: "There’s nothing I do about Havant winning, I’d love to but all I can do is worry about ourselves.

"We have to concentrate on what we are doing and making sure we get the best out of our players.

"These boys will put effort in but we just need to put some quality in and have a massive end to the season.

"With four games to go we’re still only three points off the play-offs so there is a fabulous opportunity."

They were positives in the stalemate at the Beveree, the clean sheet the chief of them, and the better show from the 3-0 loss to Chelmsford on Good Friday was another.

Allinson said: "It wasn’t what we wanted but there was an improvement from [the defeat to Chelmsford] to here in terms of the mentality of the players and the way they went about their jobs.

"Probably until the last five minutes we were in control.

"We got a bit tired and they put us under pressure so we had to be careful with how we managed the substitutions.

"But we had some really good areas and just our ball retention in those areas let us down.

"If you look over the last 10 games, we’ve not been in play-off form.

"As a team we have not played particularly well but it is not for want of trying, we just haven’t been good enough.

"If we’d passed better and decision making had been better we would have scored goals.

"We had to get the defensive area right so we could build on the attacking one."

The one downside is an injury to top-scorer Shaun Jeffers who was only risked for the final 15 minutes.

Saints will hope that he recovers in time for Saturday's trip to Dartford.