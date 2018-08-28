No half measures as St Albans Striders enjoy 13 miles at venues across the region

Half marathons dominated the racing agenda this weekend as strong contingents of St Albans Striders competed in three different locations.

St Albans Striders' Steve Buckle (centre) was second at the Dirt Half Marathon in Leighton Buzzard. St Albans Striders' Steve Buckle (centre) was second at the Dirt Half Marathon in Leighton Buzzard.

Steve Buckle secured second place in the Dirt Half Marathon at Leighton Buzzard, completing the tough trail course in one hour 17 minutes 30 seconds.

Sarah-Jane Stephens was the only female Strider to take part, crossing the line in 2:26:46 while for Dave Saunders this was the 11th of 12 planned half marathons this year.

The popular St Neots Half saw Stephen Hosty’s 1:21:50 give him a top 50 finish in a field of over 1,300 runners.

Kate Burn was the first female Strider in a PB of 1:44:41, a feat matched by James Giffen, Shanti Johnson, Julianne Nightingale, and Joanne Tang.

The Striders were also mob handed at the second Herts Half Marathon at Knebworth House.

Jonathan Scott finished fifth in a time of 1:16:24 with Stacey Harris the first FV50.

Matt Harrison’s 20th came with a PB and Mike Dando also raced in Knebworth, 24 hours on from his Dirt Half exertions.