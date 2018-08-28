Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

No half measures as St Albans Striders enjoy 13 miles at venues across the region

PUBLISHED: 13:00 21 November 2018

Some of the St Albans Striders contingent at the St Neots Half Marathon.

Some of the St Albans Striders contingent at the St Neots Half Marathon.

Archant

Half marathons dominated the racing agenda this weekend as strong contingents of St Albans Striders competed in three different locations.

St Albans Striders' Steve Buckle (centre) was second at the Dirt Half Marathon in Leighton Buzzard.St Albans Striders' Steve Buckle (centre) was second at the Dirt Half Marathon in Leighton Buzzard.

Steve Buckle secured second place in the Dirt Half Marathon at Leighton Buzzard, completing the tough trail course in one hour 17 minutes 30 seconds.

Sarah-Jane Stephens was the only female Strider to take part, crossing the line in 2:26:46 while for Dave Saunders this was the 11th of 12 planned half marathons this year.

The popular St Neots Half saw Stephen Hosty’s 1:21:50 give him a top 50 finish in a field of over 1,300 runners.

Kate Burn was the first female Strider in a PB of 1:44:41, a feat matched by James Giffen, Shanti Johnson, Julianne Nightingale, and Joanne Tang.

The Striders were also mob handed at the second Herts Half Marathon at Knebworth House.

Jonathan Scott finished fifth in a time of 1:16:24 with Stacey Harris the first FV50.

Matt Harrison’s 20th came with a PB and Mike Dando also raced in Knebworth, 24 hours on from his Dirt Half exertions.

More news stories

Hertfordshire top businesses booming despite Brexit uncertainty

11:28 Mia Jankowicz
Hertfordshire Limited 2018: L-R Jeremy Read, Keith Thompson, Sally Ann Forsythe and Adrian Hawkins. Picture: supplied by Grant Thornton

The top 200 companies in Hertfordshire have “every reason to be confident about the future”- even with Brexit looming, say the authors of a new report.

St Albans care home operator holds awards at Sopwell House

11:16 Fraser Whieldon
Hertfordshire County Council leader David Williams at the Quantum Care Annual Care Awards at Sopwell House, St Albans. Picture: Mark Adkins.

A St Albans care home operator has held its annual awards at Sopwell House.

Delays in Sandridge after car crashes into lamppost

09:56 Anne Suslak
A car crashed into a lamppost in High Street in Sandridge. Picture: Google Street View

A car collided with a lamppost in Sandridge this morning, causing delays to traffic.

St Albans cadets out in force for High Sheriff’s Justice Service

09:39 Fraser Whieldon
The cadets lined up behind (left to right) Insp Steve Alison, High Sheriff Suzy Harvey, Police and Crime Commissioner David Lloyd and Hertfordshire’s Chief Constable Charlie Hall. The group is pictured on the main staircase of St Albans Museum + Gallery.

St Albans cadets have taken part in the High Sheriff’s Justice Service over the weekend.

Most read stories

Comment: Is the Evening Standard right about St Albans and Stevenage?

St Albans is

Around 16,500 fill St Albans city centre to see St Peter’s Street and Clock Tower Christmas lights switched on

The St Albans Christmas lights switch-on on Sunday, November 18. Picture: Stephanie Belton.

Train disruption through St Albans after incidents

Thameslink

Mother of autistic teenager speaks out after “horrendous” treatment by St Albans hospital staff

St Albans City Hospital. Photo: Danny Loo.

Multiple-vehicle crash closes part of M25

The lorry came to a rest across three lanes in a multiple vehicle crash on the M25 between Junctions 26 and 25 anticlockwise. Picture: Highways England
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

Herts Advertiser weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Local Guide