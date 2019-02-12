Advanced search

Great start for new kids on the cycling block GPN Builders-RockandRoad Bikes

PUBLISHED: 14:00 15 February 2019 | UPDATED: 14:00 15 February 2019

GPN Builders Rock & Road Racing's Sean Meager (left) and Clay Davies.

The newest cycling racing team on the block got off to a great start in their first races.

The St Albans-based GPN Builders-Rockandroad Bikes Race Team were in three different locations.

The best result came at Hillingdon and after a very attacking race new signing Sean Meager took third place ahead of team-mate Clay Davies in sixth.

Michael Parry was also sixth at Hog Hill, where he was the sole GPN-R&R representative while across in Abingdon, Adam Strudwick took ninth.

Tyler Six also managed 10th in an U10 race.

Team manager Marcel Six said: “Although none of us are in top form we showed we are already competitive and that looks promising for the season ahead.

“There are only three weeks to our international debut in Spain so this is a very good confidence booster.

“It was fantastic to see the two new signings at the front fitting in so well. I couldn’t have asked for more.”

Great start for new kids on the cycling block GPN Builders-RockandRoad Bikes

