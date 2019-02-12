Good weather brings out the best in St Albans Striders

The good weather allowed a number of St Albans Striders to claim personal bests over the half-marathon distance.

At Wokingham Andrew McKillop clocked one hour 18 minutes 44 seconds while Lewis Simpson-Jones was just behind in 1:19:56.

Gareth Parker was further south in Brighton where he finished in 105th from nearly 12,000 in a new PB of 1:22:34.

Mandy Attree and Carole and Michael Jack ran the National Cross Country Championships at Harewood House where over 2,000 men and more than 1,000 ladies took part.

Carole said “The hills were long and never seemed to end but we would definitely do this course again.”

Jack Brooks closed in on his 500th marathon by finishing the Chasewater Country Park Trail near Walsall in a time of 4:44:06.

In parkruns Stephen Hosty was first at in Southport, Kate Burn the first lady at Jersey Farm and Jenny Maddocks fastest lady at the first Dunstable Downs Parkrun.