Golf courses in England able to reopen on Wednesday say England Golf after announcement from Boris Johnson

Golf courses could reopen on Wednesday after the announcement from Boris Johnson. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

Golf clubs around England have been given the green light to resume play on Wednesday in the wake of Boris Johnson’s announcement – but all rounds must played either solo or with members of your own household.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Golf courses could reopen on Wednesday after the announcement from Boris Johnson. Picture: BRIAN HALL Golf courses could reopen on Wednesday after the announcement from Boris Johnson. Picture: BRIAN HALL

England Golf, “in conjunction with the R&A, home nations, PGA and other industry partners”, issued a statement following Sunday night’s speech to try and clarify matters.

They said: “The UK government has announced that golf will be able to resume in England on Wednesday.

“All outdoor sport must be done alone or within a household group and that includes golf.

“There is no change to the current position in Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales and so golf courses in these countries must remain closed for now.

Golf courses could reopen on Wednesday after the announcement from Boris Johnson. Golf courses could reopen on Wednesday after the announcement from Boris Johnson.

“It is important to stress that this remains an extremely difficult situation and we are acutely aware that many lives have been lost to COVID-19.

“The effects of the virus will continue to be felt for a long time to come and as a sport we must work together to resume play responsibly as and when the relevant government determines it is safe to do so.

“We must ensure that the safety and wellbeing of everyone involved from golfers to club staff and greenkeepers is maintained at all times.

“Golf clubs and golfers have observed the lockdown very well and must keep it up and act responsibly as play resumes.

Golf courses could reopen on Wednesday after the announcement from Boris Johnson. Picture: KEVIN LINES Golf courses could reopen on Wednesday after the announcement from Boris Johnson. Picture: KEVIN LINES

“We have provided documents giving guidance on operations and resuming play and golf clubs should consider this carefully as they restart their businesses.

“We also provided essential maintenance guidelines to help greenkeepers to prepare their courses for play.

“We fully appreciate the huge amount of expertise that exists within golf clubs throughout the country and this best practice guidance simply aims to achieve as consistent an approach as possible to protecting everyone.

“We are seeking further clarification from the government regarding other golf-related facilities.

“The pandemic has already had a substantial impact on golf clubs and venues and the focus will soon turn to trying to recover from the crisis.

“As a group we will continue to do all we can to provide support and guidance in that effort.”