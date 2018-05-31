Advanced search

Golf courses in England able to reopen on Wednesday say England Golf after announcement from Boris Johnson

PUBLISHED: 09:47 11 May 2020 | UPDATED: 09:47 11 May 2020

Golf courses could reopen on Wednesday after the announcement from Boris Johnson. Picture: DANNY LOO

Golf courses could reopen on Wednesday after the announcement from Boris Johnson. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

Golf clubs around England have been given the green light to resume play on Wednesday in the wake of Boris Johnson’s announcement – but all rounds must played either solo or with members of your own household.

Golf courses could reopen on Wednesday after the announcement from Boris Johnson. Picture: BRIAN HALLGolf courses could reopen on Wednesday after the announcement from Boris Johnson. Picture: BRIAN HALL

England Golf, “in conjunction with the R&A, home nations, PGA and other industry partners”, issued a statement following Sunday night’s speech to try and clarify matters.

They said: “The UK government has announced that golf will be able to resume in England on Wednesday.

“All outdoor sport must be done alone or within a household group and that includes golf.

“There is no change to the current position in Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales and so golf courses in these countries must remain closed for now.

Golf courses could reopen on Wednesday after the announcement from Boris Johnson.Golf courses could reopen on Wednesday after the announcement from Boris Johnson.

“It is important to stress that this remains an extremely difficult situation and we are acutely aware that many lives have been lost to COVID-19.

“The effects of the virus will continue to be felt for a long time to come and as a sport we must work together to resume play responsibly as and when the relevant government determines it is safe to do so.

“We must ensure that the safety and wellbeing of everyone involved from golfers to club staff and greenkeepers is maintained at all times.

“Golf clubs and golfers have observed the lockdown very well and must keep it up and act responsibly as play resumes.

Golf courses could reopen on Wednesday after the announcement from Boris Johnson. Picture: KEVIN LINESGolf courses could reopen on Wednesday after the announcement from Boris Johnson. Picture: KEVIN LINES

“We have provided documents giving guidance on operations and resuming play and golf clubs should consider this carefully as they restart their businesses.

“We also provided essential maintenance guidelines to help greenkeepers to prepare their courses for play.

“We fully appreciate the huge amount of expertise that exists within golf clubs throughout the country and this best practice guidance simply aims to achieve as consistent an approach as possible to protecting everyone.

“We are seeking further clarification from the government regarding other golf-related facilities.

“The pandemic has already had a substantial impact on golf clubs and venues and the focus will soon turn to trying to recover from the crisis.

“As a group we will continue to do all we can to provide support and guidance in that effort.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

St Albans and Harpenden residents say thank you to NHS staff and key workers

Linda Charman wanted to thank her husband Andrew Thompson, for his work keeping the streets tidy in St Albans. Picture: Stephanie Belton

Property Spotlight: An outstanding family home in St Albans

St Stephen's Avenue, St Albans. Picture: Frost's

Herts Ad Sunday League: Historic spell in league brings plenty of league and cup joy for Hatfield’s De Havilland

De Havilland won the St Albans Sunday League Reserves Cup in the 2000-01 season. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL

Britain’s Got Talent singer Alice Fredenham dumped by Sony

Alice Fredenham

Actor Bob Golding uses bedtime stories to support vulnerable families during coronavirus lockdown

Actor Bob Golding reads bedtime stories to support Home-Start Hertfordshire. Picture: Courtesy of Home-Start Hertfordshire

Most Read

St Albans and Harpenden residents say thank you to NHS staff and key workers

Linda Charman wanted to thank her husband Andrew Thompson, for his work keeping the streets tidy in St Albans. Picture: Stephanie Belton

Property Spotlight: An outstanding family home in St Albans

St Stephen's Avenue, St Albans. Picture: Frost's

Herts Ad Sunday League: Historic spell in league brings plenty of league and cup joy for Hatfield’s De Havilland

De Havilland won the St Albans Sunday League Reserves Cup in the 2000-01 season. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL

Britain’s Got Talent singer Alice Fredenham dumped by Sony

Alice Fredenham

Actor Bob Golding uses bedtime stories to support vulnerable families during coronavirus lockdown

Actor Bob Golding reads bedtime stories to support Home-Start Hertfordshire. Picture: Courtesy of Home-Start Hertfordshire

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Golf courses in England able to reopen on Wednesday say England Golf after announcement from Boris Johnson

Golf courses could reopen on Wednesday after the announcement from Boris Johnson. Picture: DANNY LOO

Faith Focus: What is a synagogue in a lockdown world?

Adam Zagoria-Moffet, rabbi of St Albans Masorti Synagogue

Property Spotlight: An outstanding family home in St Albans

St Stephen's Avenue, St Albans. Picture: Frost's

Actor Bob Golding uses bedtime stories to support vulnerable families during coronavirus lockdown

Actor Bob Golding reads bedtime stories to support Home-Start Hertfordshire. Picture: Courtesy of Home-Start Hertfordshire

Herts Ad Sunday League: Historic spell in league brings plenty of league and cup joy for Hatfield’s De Havilland

De Havilland won the St Albans Sunday League Reserves Cup in the 2000-01 season. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL
Drive 24