Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Golden start to the New Year for St Albans Striders at county championship

PUBLISHED: 09:00 09 January 2019

St Albans Striders' Stacey Ward won gold in the senior women's race at the Herts Cross Country Championship. Picture: HOWARD BULL

St Albans Striders' Stacey Ward won gold in the senior women's race at the Herts Cross Country Championship. Picture: HOWARD BULL

Archant

The Herts Cross Country Championship dominated matters for St Albans Striders – with the club not only hosts but also to the fore on the results sheets too.

St Albans Striders' Paul Adams (905) won gold in the senior men's race at the Herts Cross Country Championship. Picture: HOWARD BULLSt Albans Striders' Paul Adams (905) won gold in the senior men's race at the Herts Cross Country Championship. Picture: HOWARD BULL

Held at Verulamium Park, Stacey Ward and Paul Adams ensured a clean sweep of individual gold medals in the senior races while Lily Tse, Phoebe Gill and Alexander McDonald were victorious in three of the junior categories.

St Albans Striders' senior women team won silver at the Herts Cross Country Championship. Picture: MIKE JUBBSt Albans Striders' senior women team won silver at the Herts Cross Country Championship. Picture: MIKE JUBB

Ward’s success, coupled with a sixth place for Jen Conway and backed up by solid runs from Wendy Walsh and Helen Cartlidge brought the women’s A team a silver.

St Albans Athletics Club's U11 boys team at the Herts Cross Country Championships in Verulamium Park.St Albans Athletics Club's U11 boys team at the Herts Cross Country Championships in Verulamium Park.

In the U15 girls’ race Tse was joined on the podium by Antonia Jubb and Sarah McGrath, giving the club the team win, a feat repeated in the U13 girls where Gill’s victory was backed up by Annabel Hedge (5th) and Poppy Fisher (6th).

The start of the U15 race at the Herts Cross Country Championships in Verulamium Park had St Albans Athletics Club and St Albans Striders well to the fore.The start of the U15 race at the Herts Cross Country Championships in Verulamium Park had St Albans Athletics Club and St Albans Striders well to the fore.

Matthew Nicholls was third and Oscar Loveday fourth behind McDonald as the U13 boys’ also won team gold.

Most Read

Thieves steal thousands of pounds worth of jewellery from St Albans jewellers

Thieves came into Jago Jewellers and stole thousands of pounds worth of jewellery. Picture: Google Street View

Man must pay £21m his St Albans law firm dishonestly claimed in legal aid

Phoenix House Suites on Campfield Road

Possibility of CCTV along “scary” pathway to be discussed after St Albans community rallies around petition

Narrow path on Alban Way

St Albans named most expensive commuter town in Britain

St Albans' speedy rail links don't come cheap. Photo: DANNY LOO.

Dangerous driver jailed for two and a half years after crash near St Albans killed 18-year-old

Joshua Porter, who was killed in a car accident on August 25 when James Norton spun off the road and hit a tree on the A414 near St Albans. Picture: Herts police

Most Read

CCTV image released after man stabbed in stomach outside Bow Church station

Police want to speak to this man about a stabbing outside Bow Church DLR station. Picture: BTP

Commuter dies after ‘fall from height’ at Canary Wharf station

A person has died at Canary Wharf Station. Pic: Joe Lord

Isle of Dogs death: Man charged with sister’s murder

Khalid Ashraf, 32, of East Ferry Road, Isle of Dogs, appeared at Thames Magistrates Court this morning. He is due to appear at the Old Bailey on Thursday. Picture: Google.

Isle of Dogs death: Victim named as 35-year-old Sarah Ashraf

Sarah Ashraf's body was found at her home in East Ferry Road. Pic: Google

Second person dies after falling in Canary Wharf

A man has died after falling in a shopping centre in Canary Wharf. Picture: Geoff Marshall

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Application to build homes in Harpenden granted planning permission

The site of the demolished garages on Noke Shot in Harpenden, where the houses are going to be built. Picture: Google.

Golden start to the New Year for St Albans Striders at county championship

St Albans Striders' Stacey Ward won gold in the senior women's race at the Herts Cross Country Championship. Picture: HOWARD BULL

Arrows fly high as Harpenden enjoy good Herts championship

Harpenden Arrows' senior women at the Herts Cross Country Championship.

Boss disappointed as big decisions go against St Albans

St Albans City manager Ian Allinson felt the big decisions at Truro didn't go their way. Picture: DANNY LOO

National South: St Albans City’s turn to be the victims of a late goal as Truro City celebrate return home

St Albans City were beaten by a late goal at Truro City.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists