Golden start to the New Year for St Albans Striders at county championship
PUBLISHED: 09:00 09 January 2019
Archant
The Herts Cross Country Championship dominated matters for St Albans Striders – with the club not only hosts but also to the fore on the results sheets too.
Held at Verulamium Park, Stacey Ward and Paul Adams ensured a clean sweep of individual gold medals in the senior races while Lily Tse, Phoebe Gill and Alexander McDonald were victorious in three of the junior categories.
Ward’s success, coupled with a sixth place for Jen Conway and backed up by solid runs from Wendy Walsh and Helen Cartlidge brought the women’s A team a silver.
In the U15 girls’ race Tse was joined on the podium by Antonia Jubb and Sarah McGrath, giving the club the team win, a feat repeated in the U13 girls where Gill’s victory was backed up by Annabel Hedge (5th) and Poppy Fisher (6th).
Matthew Nicholls was third and Oscar Loveday fourth behind McDonald as the U13 boys’ also won team gold.