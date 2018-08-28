Golden start to the New Year for St Albans Striders at county championship

St Albans Striders' Stacey Ward won gold in the senior women's race at the Herts Cross Country Championship. Picture: HOWARD BULL Archant

The Herts Cross Country Championship dominated matters for St Albans Striders – with the club not only hosts but also to the fore on the results sheets too.

St Albans Striders' Paul Adams (905) won gold in the senior men's race at the Herts Cross Country Championship. Picture: HOWARD BULL St Albans Striders' Paul Adams (905) won gold in the senior men's race at the Herts Cross Country Championship. Picture: HOWARD BULL

Held at Verulamium Park, Stacey Ward and Paul Adams ensured a clean sweep of individual gold medals in the senior races while Lily Tse, Phoebe Gill and Alexander McDonald were victorious in three of the junior categories.

St Albans Striders' senior women team won silver at the Herts Cross Country Championship. Picture: MIKE JUBB St Albans Striders' senior women team won silver at the Herts Cross Country Championship. Picture: MIKE JUBB

Ward’s success, coupled with a sixth place for Jen Conway and backed up by solid runs from Wendy Walsh and Helen Cartlidge brought the women’s A team a silver.

St Albans Athletics Club's U11 boys team at the Herts Cross Country Championships in Verulamium Park. St Albans Athletics Club's U11 boys team at the Herts Cross Country Championships in Verulamium Park.

In the U15 girls’ race Tse was joined on the podium by Antonia Jubb and Sarah McGrath, giving the club the team win, a feat repeated in the U13 girls where Gill’s victory was backed up by Annabel Hedge (5th) and Poppy Fisher (6th).

The start of the U15 race at the Herts Cross Country Championships in Verulamium Park had St Albans Athletics Club and St Albans Striders well to the fore. The start of the U15 race at the Herts Cross Country Championships in Verulamium Park had St Albans Athletics Club and St Albans Striders well to the fore.

Matthew Nicholls was third and Oscar Loveday fourth behind McDonald as the U13 boys’ also won team gold.