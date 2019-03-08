Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Garden City Runners enjoy perfect conditions and course at Burnham Beeches

PUBLISHED: 14:55 12 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:55 12 August 2019

Garden City Runners gather at the Burnham Beeches 10K and half-marathon runs.

Garden City Runners gather at the Burnham Beeches 10K and half-marathon runs.

Archant

Near perfect conditions were on hand for a small band of Garden City Runners who headed to the ever popular Burnham Breeches 10K and half-marathon races.

The closed-road runs utilise a 10km lap around the ancient woodland of Burnham Beeches in Buckinghamshire.

Ryan Kean and Jean Cole both tackled the 10k route finishing in times 39 minutes 59 and 1:07:56 respectively.

Sean Bowen was the first GCR in the half-marathon, and fifth in his age category, and he was followed by Justin and July Kean, Anne Henson and Richard Darley.

Jackie O'Leary was nine seconds over the two-hour mark but that was still good enough for third in her age category.

Dave Heal was competing in the "One Run To Find Them" ultra-marathon, a Lord of the Rings-themed event near Dorking.

Tasked with complete as many 3.28-mile circuits as possible in six hours, he managed 29.5 miles in 6:23:09.

Most Read

St Albans man forced to barricade rat in cupboard during infestation

Lee Sharman had to barricade a rat infestation on the balcony of his second-floor flat on Lemsford Road. Picture: Lee Sharman

County council terminates contract with waste disposal company Veolia

A Veolia waste vehicle unloading. Picture: Alexis Duclos

Disruption on trains due to Harpenden points failure

Harpenden Train Station. Picture: DANNY LOO

St Albans residents unhappy about bus service changes

A bus stop in Mayne Avenue, St Albans. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Have you got a spare bed for a young homeless person?

Depaul UK has helped 63,000 perople since 1989. Picture: Pexels.

Most Read

St Albans man forced to barricade rat in cupboard during infestation

Lee Sharman had to barricade a rat infestation on the balcony of his second-floor flat on Lemsford Road. Picture: Lee Sharman

County council terminates contract with waste disposal company Veolia

A Veolia waste vehicle unloading. Picture: Alexis Duclos

Disruption on trains due to Harpenden points failure

Harpenden Train Station. Picture: DANNY LOO

St Albans residents unhappy about bus service changes

A bus stop in Mayne Avenue, St Albans. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Have you got a spare bed for a young homeless person?

Depaul UK has helped 63,000 perople since 1989. Picture: Pexels.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Herts addiction therapy charity completes refurbishments thanks to Tesco funding

Living Room Hertfordshire have been able to re-decorate and furnish their counselling rooms. Picture: Beattie Group

Garden City Runners enjoy perfect conditions and course at Burnham Beeches

Garden City Runners gather at the Burnham Beeches 10K and half-marathon runs.

Jack Singleton leads Harpenden quartet as Eddie Jones announces England squad for Rugby World Cup

England's Jack Singleton during the training session at Pennyhill Park, Bagshot. Picture: ADAM DAVY/PA

Young people from St Albans create charity cookbook

Young people from the National Citizens Service in St Albans have made a cookbook for Home-Start Herts. Picture: Home-Start Hertfordshire

Frustration reigns as St Albans City’s Ian Allinson demands a cutting edge

St Albans City manager Ian Allinson. Picture: KARYN HADDON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists