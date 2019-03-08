Garden City Runners enjoy perfect conditions and course at Burnham Beeches

Garden City Runners gather at the Burnham Beeches 10K and half-marathon runs. Archant

Near perfect conditions were on hand for a small band of Garden City Runners who headed to the ever popular Burnham Breeches 10K and half-marathon races.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The closed-road runs utilise a 10km lap around the ancient woodland of Burnham Beeches in Buckinghamshire.

Ryan Kean and Jean Cole both tackled the 10k route finishing in times 39 minutes 59 and 1:07:56 respectively.

Sean Bowen was the first GCR in the half-marathon, and fifth in his age category, and he was followed by Justin and July Kean, Anne Henson and Richard Darley.

Jackie O'Leary was nine seconds over the two-hour mark but that was still good enough for third in her age category.

Dave Heal was competing in the "One Run To Find Them" ultra-marathon, a Lord of the Rings-themed event near Dorking.

Tasked with complete as many 3.28-mile circuits as possible in six hours, he managed 29.5 miles in 6:23:09.