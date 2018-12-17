Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Opinion

NR F1 Podcast: 2018 Season Review – Let’s hear it for the band

17 December, 2018 - 06:16
The NR F1 Podcast wraps up a stellar 2018 season of Formula 1 action from the pub - and has a little look ahead to next year.

The NR F1 Podcast wraps up a stellar 2018 season of Formula 1 action from the pub - and has a little look ahead to next year.

Archant

The NR F1 Podcast reviews the 2018 Formula 1 season – with Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes top of the pile, plus some exiting developments awaiting in 2019.

What a year for F1! Don’t remember? Let’s us jog your minds or possibly join you in your amnesia.

Edition 237 of The NR F1 Podcast wraps up another Formula 1 year in traditional style – with our season review pod, more pod members than is advisable, eating an actual meal at The Rushcutters and reminiscing about all that was good (and not) during 2018.

Michael Bailey leads the crew with Kyle Cumbers, Richard Baxter, Steve Rust, Callum Springall, Alessandro Esa Fumagalli, Stewart Muller and Nathan Tuck all in attendance and tucking into the F1 memories and debate – including their 2018 awards and the final standings in The NR F1 Prediction League.

The crew also take a little look ahead to 2019 and wonder if F1 fantasy league is really worth it.

It’s been a cracking year so a big thank you to everyone who has listened, got involved and been in touch throughout our seventh year of F1 podcast chatter – and here’s to doing it all again in 2019!

And if you want to hear more from where this came from, just scoot over to The NR F1 Podcast on Patreon for all the details.

The NR F1 Podcast gets together to their views on the latest Formula 1 action out across the world.

This is the podcast’s seventh season of action and has previously reviewed the British Grand Prix from the start-finish straight at Silverstone, opined over years of F1 news and interviewed former BBC F1 host Jake Humphrey.

You can subscribe to The NR F1 Podcast on iTunes, subscribe to The NR F1 Podcast on audioboom or get the latest NR F1 Podcast editions on your podcast player of choice – to make sure you catch every edition as soon as it is released.

Follow The NRF1 Podcast @theNRF1 on Facebook and The NR F1 Podcast on Twitter – or get in touch with an email to The NR F1 Podcast at NRF1podcast@gmail.com

Topic Tags:

More news stories

Christmas can be one of the most stressful times of year - but it’s OK To Say you need help

Yesterday, 15:00 Matt Adams
Many people struggle to cope at Christmas.

It’s said to be the most wonderful time of the year, but is it really for everyone?

Herts village music festival tickets go on sale at special price

Yesterday, 14:30 Alan Davies
Nancy Kerr and James Fagan will appear live at Kimpton Folk Festival 2019 having already part recorded a live album in the Hertfordshire village.

Tickets have gone on sale for an annual Hertfordshire music festival at a special discounted price.

More than 100 children in St Albans expected to be homeless at Christmas

Yesterday, 09:00 Anne Suslak
More than 100 children are expected to be homeless in St Albans at Christmas.

More than 100 children in St Albans will be homeless this Christmas, according to housing charity Shelter.

Court results for St Albans and surrounding areas

Yesterday, 09:00 Nina Morgan
St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Court results published by the Herts Ad are taken from St Albans, Stevenage and Hatfield Magistrates Court and are published without prejudice.

Most read stories

Britain’s Got Talent singer Alice Fredenham dumped by Sony

Alice Fredenham

Court results for St Albans and surrounding areas

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

More than 100 children in St Albans expected to be homeless at Christmas

More than 100 children are expected to be homeless in St Albans at Christmas.

St Albans man sentenced for theft and damaging a car

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Two men arrested following burglary in St Albans

Watford Road in St Albans. Picture: DANNY LOO
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

Herts Advertiser weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Local Guide