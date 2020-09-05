Radlett’s Alex Jones glad to be back in the driving seat after lockdown

Radlett’s Alex Jones had an enjoyable return to motor racing as he tasted the tarmac of Brands Hatch.

The 27-year-old endured a “soggy qualifying” in the Formula Vee race but finished inside the top 10 in race one before damage following an accident ended the second battle.

But it was an experience he thoroughly enjoyed after the frustrations of lockdown.

He said: “I was happy to keep it on the track in the first race and happy with qualifying but disappointed about race two.

“Brands is a good track and represents a challenge to race on. It is a fun track to drive on, particularity when you know you’ve got it right.

“Lockdown has been hard and it has definitely changed motorsport. Spectators aren’t allowed to go and there was no scrutineering at the track and no race admin.

“They had a few select people in the main race centre if you needed a word but you still need to wear the masks.”