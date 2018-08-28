Advanced search

By George! Robinson bags a double as Harpenden enjoy late win at London Colney

PUBLISHED: 07:00 01 January 2019

Chris Blunden scored his first goal for Colney Heath while Harpenden Town got the better of London Colney. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Chris Blunden scored his first goal for Colney Heath while Harpenden Town got the better of London Colney. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Two goals from George Robinson proved enough as Harpenden Town edged a tight contest in the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division with a 2-1 win over London Colney.

The crowd inside Cotlandswick had to wait until three minutes from time for him to hit the winner though as the Blueboys looked to have rescued a draw.

Robinson had fired Harps ahead after nine minutes with a curling effort and there were chances to increase the lead through Harry Hunt and Jamie Yates.

But the hosts had their own opportunities with set-pieces providing a rich supply line.

They found an equaliser in the second half but Robinson popped up again to seal the three points for Town.

The result doesn’t move Harpenden up any places but it does give them a bit of breathing room from the sides in the relegation places.

They face the team at the foot of the table, Stotfold, at Roker Park on Saturday.

London Colney, who sit 15th in the table, are at home to the other side in the bottom two, Cockfosters.

A few miles east along the A414 Colney Heath were enjoying a 3-0 victory over Oxhey Jets.

Spencer Clarke-Mardel gave them a 1-0 lead at half-time in his first match back after time spent away.

That came on 21 minutes when a long throw delivered by Harvey Scott found its way to him via a flick on from Andy Sears-Black.

He had a chance to make it two but his first effort was cleared off the line and although he reached the rebound first, he headed over the top.

A second goal did finally arrive after a period of sustained pressure from Colney, although it certainly wasn’t an orthodox goal.

They won a corner down the right which was taken by Dan Westmore and he hit it so sweetly it curled into the far corner of the net without anyone else getting a touch.

That was his first for the club and it was a feat matched just moments later by Chris Blunden.

He picked the ball up out on the left before cutting in past a number of defenders and firing beyond Matt Evans.

The Magpies, who remain eighth, travel to Wembley on Saturday.

