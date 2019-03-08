SSML Premier Division: Colney Heath go top while Harpenden Town and London Colney also win

Chris Blunden set Colney Heath on their way against Dunstable Town. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

Colney Heath stormed to the top of the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division thanks to a 3-0 cruise against Dunstable Town.

Spencer Clarke-Mardel got Colney Heath's second goal against Dunstable Town. Picture: DANNY LOO Spencer Clarke-Mardel got Colney Heath's second goal against Dunstable Town. Picture: DANNY LOO

This was the Magpies third successive league win and fourth in total this year after also beating Haverhill Rovers in the FA Cup extra-preliminary round.

Harpenden Town celebrate their late winner against Leighton Town. Picture: RAY CANHAM Harpenden Town celebrate their late winner against Leighton Town. Picture: RAY CANHAM

They lead Aylesbury Vale Dynamos, the only other side still with a 100 per cent record, on goal difference.

Ed Canham in action for Harpenden Town against Leighton Town. Picture: RAY CANHAM Ed Canham in action for Harpenden Town against Leighton Town. Picture: RAY CANHAM

This victory at the Recreation Ground in front of over 100 people came even after they lost experienced defender Danny May to injury, replaced by Callum Dudrenec.

Harpenden Town defend a corner against Leighton Town. Picture: RAY CANHAM Harpenden Town defend a corner against Leighton Town. Picture: RAY CANHAM

But after weathering the early storm fairly comfortably, they took control and starting to put the Blues under considerable pressure.

Matt Standen after hitting the bar for Harpenden Town against Leighton Town. Picture: RAY CANHAM Matt Standen after hitting the bar for Harpenden Town against Leighton Town. Picture: RAY CANHAM

And after a couple of close calls for the visiting defence, Colney took the lead on 26 minutes with a through ball from Taylor Cobb freeing Chris Blunden to drill beyond Mackenzie Taylor.

Harpenden Town put the Leighton Town defence under pressure. Picture: RAY CANHAM Harpenden Town put the Leighton Town defence under pressure. Picture: RAY CANHAM

The second arrived on the stroke of half-time and was a lovely solo goal from Spencer Clarke-Mardel.

Bobby Dance in action for Harpenden Town against Leighton Town. Picture: RAY CANHAM Bobby Dance in action for Harpenden Town against Leighton Town. Picture: RAY CANHAM

He won the ball 30 yards out and after riding numerous challenges he burst into the box and smashed the ball beyond Taylor.

Jake Anthony in action for Harpenden Town against Leighton Town. Picture: RAY CANHAM Jake Anthony in action for Harpenden Town against Leighton Town. Picture: RAY CANHAM

He also provided the ball that almost made it 3-0 early in the second half but Jack Woods put his shot just wide of the post.

Harpenden Town line-up to defend a free-kick against Leighton Town. Picture: RAY CANHAM Harpenden Town line-up to defend a free-kick against Leighton Town. Picture: RAY CANHAM

Taylor had to earn his corn throughout the half with a number of interventions and saves keeping Colney out but he was finally beaten by Jon Clements after a Woods corner had been headed back across goal by Clarke-Mardel.

Jake Anthony in action for Harpenden Town against Leighton Town. Picture: RAY CANHAM Jake Anthony in action for Harpenden Town against Leighton Town. Picture: RAY CANHAM

Colney Heath's Development made it an even better day as they won 2-1 in their opening Herts Senior County League Premier Division fixture away to Chipperfield Corinthians.

Laurence Vaughan was at the double for London Colney in their 4-1 win over Biggleswade United. Picture: DANNY LOO Laurence Vaughan was at the double for London Colney in their 4-1 win over Biggleswade United. Picture: DANNY LOO

Ciaran Yapp and Dean Thompson got the goals.

Elsewhere Harpenden Town made two league wins from three with a 2-1 victory over Leighton Town in their first home game of the season.

Jake Anthony put them in front and although Ash Campbell equalised, Harvey Scott bagged the winner late on for Martin Standen's men.

London Colney also won and in some style too as they beat Biggleswade United 4-1 at Cotlandswick.

Laurence Vaughan got two while there was one each for George Brinkman and Louis Octave.