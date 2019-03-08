Winning mentality key to Colney Heath's FA Cup success at Long Melford

Colney Heath celebrate the first of Spencer Clarke-Mardel's two goals in the win at Long Melford in the FA Cup. Archant

Two-goal hero Spencer Clarke-Mardel believes it was vital for Colney Heath to get the win at Long Melford in the FA Cup to continue their superb start to the season.

The 2-0 success in Suffolk was their fifth straight win since the start of the new season and even though the performance wasn't the best they have produced, it comes from a mentality honed over the years at other clubs.

He said: "Over the years when we were at London Colney we had that and some of the other boys had it when they were at Welwyn.

"It was important to keep up the momentum form our good start and to keep winning.

"We didn't play too well but as skipper I got two goals to help them out."

The second saw him burst from a deeper position onto a long ball forward, before calmly lifting it over the keeper and into the empty net.

The first was from much closer in but needed the crossbar to guide it in.

He joked: "It was with my left foot so I've took a swing at it and it's gone in off the underside of the bar.

"So it's all good.

"It's very good for the club and a little bit of money. Hopefully we'll get another long away trip in the next round."