Wickens was one of Herts Sunday League best

Chris Wickens is one of the outstanding goalscorers to come up through the ranks of the Herts Sunday League.

Wickens played for Sandridge Sports for most of his time in the competition, while also appearing for Queens Head and Precision.

He netted 130 goals in seven seasons for Sandridge (2000-7) and was twice the division’s top goalscorer as well as part of the Division Two title-winning side in 2005-6.

Wickens then spent two seasons at Premier Division side Queens Head Sandridge and netted a further 49 goals, winning the Knockout Cup twice and the Challenge Cup.

He is one of few players to have scored a hat-trick in the Knockout Cup final, in a 5-0 win over London Road.

Three seasons playing for Sandridge Harvesters Sports saw Wickens score 97 more times, including a 41-goal haul during the 2009-10 season to win the league’s top scorer award.

He then played for Precision for one season before rejoining Queens Head Sandridge and scoring 31 goals in one season for their reserves.

Unfortunately Wickens damaged his ankle in the Reserve Cup final, which ended his playing days after a grand total of 316 goals, and he went on to become manager at Queens Head for five seasons.