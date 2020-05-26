Advanced search

Wickens was one of Herts Sunday League best

PUBLISHED: 09:00 28 May 2020

Chris Wickens completes his hat-trick for Queens Head in the Knockout Cup final against London Road

Chris Wickens completes his hat-trick for Queens Head in the Knockout Cup final against London Road

Archant

Chris Wickens is one of the outstanding goalscorers to come up through the ranks of the Herts Sunday League.

Chris Wickens

Wickens played for Sandridge Sports for most of his time in the competition, while also appearing for Queens Head and Precision.

He netted 130 goals in seven seasons for Sandridge (2000-7) and was twice the division’s top goalscorer as well as part of the Division Two title-winning side in 2005-6.



Wickens then spent two seasons at Premier Division side Queens Head Sandridge and netted a further 49 goals, winning the Knockout Cup twice and the Challenge Cup.

Division Two champions Sandridge Sports

He is one of few players to have scored a hat-trick in the Knockout Cup final, in a 5-0 win over London Road.

Three seasons playing for Sandridge Harvesters Sports saw Wickens score 97 more times, including a 41-goal haul during the 2009-10 season to win the league’s top scorer award.

He then played for Precision for one season before rejoining Queens Head Sandridge and scoring 31 goals in one season for their reserves.

Unfortunately Wickens damaged his ankle in the Reserve Cup final, which ended his playing days after a grand total of 316 goals, and he went on to become manager at Queens Head for five seasons.

Major roads in St Albans city centre set to be closed to traffic from this week

Market Place, George Street and High Street in St Albans are set to be temporarily closed to traffic from this week.

Concerns raised as travellers work on land in Colney Heath

Coursers Road, Colney Heath. Picture: Google

With Luton Airport struggling in wake of pandemic, is expansion still viable?

Coronavirus has seen planes grounded at Luton Airport which has impacted the council's economy. Picture: DANNY LOO

Hatch happily returns to Holywell Hill

Hatch-on-the-hill is back open today for take away. Picture: Laura Bill

Hitchin and Harpenden MP Bim Afolami refuses to answer questions on Dominic Cummings scandal

Dominic Cummings, senior aide to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, answers questions from the media on Monday. Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

