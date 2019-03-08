Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Verulam School all set for historic national football final

PUBLISHED: 18:45 31 March 2019

Verulam School's U14 boys football team reached the Elite National Cup final.

Verulam School's U14 boys football team reached the Elite National Cup final.

Archant

Verulam became the first school from Hertfordshire to ever reach the Elite National Cup football final thanks to their U14 boys’ team.

The squad travelled to Langley school in Norwich for the semi-final in the most prestigious schools’ football tournament in the country.

Verulam took an early lead with a chipped shot over the keeper through top scorer Harrison Smith but from there Langley dominated the remainder of the first-half and with five minutes to go they led 2-1.

It could have been worse but Sam Hanks pulled off a superb save but by the time the half-time whistle sounded, Verulam were back in front thanks to Will Andiyapan and Smith.

Charlie McDonald made it 4-2 after the break and a frustrated Langley side couldn’t get back into the game and by the time they did score, McDonald had made it five and Hanks had pulled off a penalty save.

The final should be in May with the venue likely a big stadium.

Most Read

St Albans crowned top city for adultery in UK

St Albans has been named the top UK city for cheaters.

School teacher speaks out about “drugs problem” in Harpenden schools

The anonymous teacher says there is a

Man and woman seriously hurt in M25 crash near Watford

M25 where there is a serious incident near Watford.

Hitchin and Harpenden political party bank account targeted in digital fraud

Hitchin and Harpenden conservative candidate Bim Afolami knocks on doors in Westmill. Picture: Danny Loo

Man seriously injured at St Albans City Station

St Albans City Station. Photo: DANNY LOO.

Most Read

St Albans crowned top city for adultery in UK

St Albans has been named the top UK city for cheaters.

School teacher speaks out about “drugs problem” in Harpenden schools

The anonymous teacher says there is a

Man and woman seriously hurt in M25 crash near Watford

M25 where there is a serious incident near Watford.

Hitchin and Harpenden political party bank account targeted in digital fraud

Hitchin and Harpenden conservative candidate Bim Afolami knocks on doors in Westmill. Picture: Danny Loo

Man seriously injured at St Albans City Station

St Albans City Station. Photo: DANNY LOO.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Verulam School all set for historic national football final

Verulam School's U14 boys football team reached the Elite National Cup final.

Person rescued from car after St Albans crash

Firefighters were called to the scene of a crash in St Albans. Picture: FIRE SERVICE.

Malins taking his chances to stay in Mark McCall’s plans after making European bow

Max Malins (standing, left) made his European debut as Saracens beat Glasgow Warriors in the Heineken Champions Cup. Picture: DANNY LOO

Thomas the Tank Engine choo chooing into St Albans tourist attraction

A model of Thomas the Tank Engine will be on display at the St Albans South Signal Box. Picture: Richard Kirk

Time for Saints to be brave as play-off chase stalls at Slough with another draw

David Moyo scored St Albans City's first goal at Slough Town. Picture: Karyn Haddon
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists