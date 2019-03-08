Verulam School all set for historic national football final

Verulam School's U14 boys football team reached the Elite National Cup final. Archant

Verulam became the first school from Hertfordshire to ever reach the Elite National Cup football final thanks to their U14 boys’ team.

The squad travelled to Langley school in Norwich for the semi-final in the most prestigious schools’ football tournament in the country.

Verulam took an early lead with a chipped shot over the keeper through top scorer Harrison Smith but from there Langley dominated the remainder of the first-half and with five minutes to go they led 2-1.

It could have been worse but Sam Hanks pulled off a superb save but by the time the half-time whistle sounded, Verulam were back in front thanks to Will Andiyapan and Smith.

Charlie McDonald made it 4-2 after the break and a frustrated Langley side couldn’t get back into the game and by the time they did score, McDonald had made it five and Hanks had pulled off a penalty save.

The final should be in May with the venue likely a big stadium.