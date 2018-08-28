SSML Premier Division: Upturn in fortune continues for London Colney

London Colney skipper Joe Reynolds.

London Colney’s upturn in form continued with two fine wins in the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division.

They picked up a 2-0 win at home to Crawley Green on Saturday thanks to goals from Joe Reynolds and Kambo Smith.

Skipper Reynolds’ effort in particular was a beauty, an overhead kick into the top corner.

He couldn’t repeat that strike at North Greenford United on Tuesday but he did pick up two assists as the Blueboys ran out 3-0 winners.

An own goal had put them in front before Reynolds found the head of Zach Holding with a superb cross.

An equally impressive delivery brought number three before half-time, Reynolds this time finding Elliott Beevor who finished it well.

The match finished with a sour taste though as both Beevor and Loren Maxwell were shown red cards along with two from the hosts.

The results make it three wins on the bounce for Colney who now find themselves sitting in 11th place.

They face a tough trip to Hadley on Saturday who are fresh from a 3-0 success over Harpenden Town.

Luke Alfano and Edward Clarke were on target for the hosts who moved top of the table with the win.

Harpenden’s position in the league remains precarious with just four points separating them in 17th from Cockfosters in the last of the relegation places.

They are back at Rothamsted Park on Saturday when North Greenford will hope to put their performance against London Colney behind them.

Colney Heath have slipped down to ninth in the table after a stirring comeback against Biggleswade United was cruelly foiled.

Trailing 2-0 at half-time Chris Blunden and Spencer Clarke-Mardel dragged the Magpies level in the Recreation Ground clash.

But Sam Holmes pounced in the 90th minute to reclaim the lead and steal all three points.

Colney Heath head to Baldock town on Saturday.