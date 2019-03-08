Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Two wins out of two for St Albans Ladies as pre-season form builds

PUBLISHED: 14:56 13 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:56 13 August 2019

St Albans Ladies beat AFC Dunstable in their latest pre-season game.

St Albans Ladies beat AFC Dunstable in their latest pre-season game.

Archant

St Albans Ladies made it two from two in pre-season with another big win - this time 5-1 at home to AFC Dunstable.

It took 14 minutes for the Lady Saints to break the deadline, Ellen Salter provided the magic on the wing with Jess McNamara latching onto the pass and supplying the finish.

Georga Knight made a few good stops in goal and at the other end they made it 2-0 with Salter turning scorer from Kerry Twigg's pass.

McNamara hit the post before Grainne Kellett got a touch to make it three and the fourth arrived on 32 minutes, Twigg and Salter combining again with the same player scoring.

Dunstable pulled one back after the break through Ellie Claridge and they could have had more.

But Saints got a grip on the game again with Kellett making some great runs down the right and it was her cross that allowed Kayla Johnson to chip the final goal of the game.

Saints play London Maccabi Ladies at home on Sunday.

Most Read

St Albans man forced to barricade rat in cupboard during infestation

Lee Sharman had to barricade a rat infestation on the balcony of his second-floor flat on Lemsford Road. Picture: Lee Sharman

St Albans residents unhappy about bus service changes

A bus stop in Mayne Avenue, St Albans. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

County council terminates contract with waste disposal company Veolia

Nearly 5,000 staff at Cambridgeshire County Council will reduce and re-use plastics before recycling in a bid to tackle waste. Picture: Alexis Duclos

Disruption on trains due to Harpenden points failure

Harpenden Train Station. Picture: DANNY LOO

Have you got a spare bed for a young homeless person?

Depaul UK has helped 63,000 perople since 1989. Picture: Pexels.

Most Read

St Albans man forced to barricade rat in cupboard during infestation

Lee Sharman had to barricade a rat infestation on the balcony of his second-floor flat on Lemsford Road. Picture: Lee Sharman

St Albans residents unhappy about bus service changes

A bus stop in Mayne Avenue, St Albans. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

County council terminates contract with waste disposal company Veolia

Nearly 5,000 staff at Cambridgeshire County Council will reduce and re-use plastics before recycling in a bid to tackle waste. Picture: Alexis Duclos

Disruption on trains due to Harpenden points failure

Harpenden Train Station. Picture: DANNY LOO

Have you got a spare bed for a young homeless person?

Depaul UK has helped 63,000 perople since 1989. Picture: Pexels.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Two wins out of two for St Albans Ladies as pre-season form builds

St Albans Ladies beat AFC Dunstable in their latest pre-season game.

Sandridge throw title race wide open with important victory over league leaders

Steve Perrin (left) and Duncan Ferguson shared an unbroken 108-run partnership in Sandridge's win over Parkfield & Headstone.

Dead stag still decomposing by St Albans roadside

The dead stag is still decomposing by the road over a week after it was found dead, without antlers.

Travellers move on from Harpenden Common

Travellers have left Harpenden Common this morning.

Young St Albans theatre star up for prestigious award

St Albans' Jack Meredith with Jason Donovan, who is in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Jack is up for Child Performer of the Year at The Stage Debut Awards 2019. Picture: Jon Meredith
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists