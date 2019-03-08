Two wins out of two for St Albans Ladies as pre-season form builds

St Albans Ladies beat AFC Dunstable in their latest pre-season game. Archant

St Albans Ladies made it two from two in pre-season with another big win - this time 5-1 at home to AFC Dunstable.

It took 14 minutes for the Lady Saints to break the deadline, Ellen Salter provided the magic on the wing with Jess McNamara latching onto the pass and supplying the finish.

Georga Knight made a few good stops in goal and at the other end they made it 2-0 with Salter turning scorer from Kerry Twigg's pass.

McNamara hit the post before Grainne Kellett got a touch to make it three and the fourth arrived on 32 minutes, Twigg and Salter combining again with the same player scoring.

Dunstable pulled one back after the break through Ellie Claridge and they could have had more.

But Saints got a grip on the game again with Kellett making some great runs down the right and it was her cross that allowed Kayla Johnson to chip the final goal of the game.

Saints play London Maccabi Ladies at home on Sunday.