Colney Heath keep perfect SSML Premier Division record safe with two excellent victories

Chris Blunden scored a hat-trick for Colney Heath against Broadfields United. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

Colney Heath may have gone over a month since playing a league game but they slipped straight back into the groove with two more wins.

The Magpies are now five from five in the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division after a 2-1 success at home to Eynesbury Rovers and a 5-0 thumping of Broadfields United, also at their Recreation Ground home.

They are still playing catch-up after their cup exploits but the results have pushed Colney back up into third, six points behind leaders Tring Athletic but with three games in hand.

And despite still being in the early stages of the season, that victory over Eynesbury could prove crucial come the end of the year.

It was the St Neots-based club's first loss this year and was courtesy of two goals from Jack Woods.

They were ahead in the 10th minute with Jon Clements and Harry Lewis combining down the right and it was the latter who swung in the cross for Woods to control and turn and half-volley it beyond Jamie Greygoose.

He got his second on 62 minutes with Clements and Lewis again combining, Woods this time looping a header beyond the keeper.

But Rovers hit back a couple of minutes later through Dom Lawless, who had already hit the crossbar in the first half, but despite some end to end football, there was to be no more goals and Colney Heath claimed the win.

There seemed as if there would no end of goals on Tuesday night in the thrashing of Broadfields.

Two came in the first half, Spencer Clarke-Mardel nodding in number one on 29 minutes and Clements squeezing the second inside a post on the stroke of half-time.

The second half saw Heath press home their superiority.

Dominic Knaggs had brought a great save from Broadfields' keeper Matt Faley but he could do nothing about the third Colney goal on 75 minutes.

A long kick Connor Sansom, was flicked on by Clements and buried instantly into the corner of the net by Chris Blunden.

Colney's number one then kept his clean sheet intact by diving to his left to push out Ryan Phillips's penalty and the home side made it four with three minutes of normal remaining, Blunden pouncing on a poor header back by Joe Clifton.

And they wrapped up a superb night one minute into stoppage time.

Lewis played the ball inside from the left wing and after creating room for the shot, Blunden swept it home to complete his hat-trick.

And it is not just the first team who are enjoying themselves this year.

Goals from Bradley Young, Tom Hughes and Kyle Rahoo ensured the U18s beat Heybridge Swifts 3-2 in the FA Youth Cup.