Trophy rush continues for St Albans City Youth teams as cups and leagues are won

The U13 West led another avalanche of trophies for St Albans City Youth.

They were up against Sun Sports Blue in the Intermediate Cup final, the side that had pipped them to the Division Two title by two points.

But this time it was City who got the upper hand thanks to a battling 1-0 win.

The game started off at a great pace with West having a lot of the ball and when Sun Sports did have the ball, they were quickly harried off it.

And when they pumped long balls into the West box, Lenny Brandon and Archie Connolly would not be breached meaning the sides turned round 0-0 at the break.

More chances arrived after the break for the West. Ben Mitchel's free-kick was sent goalward by Charlie Clark but the Sports keeper made the save.

Brandon almost foxed the keeper but he managed to recover in time to tip the shot over the bar and it looked as if extra time would be required.

However, with three minutes to go, a ball swung into the box landed at the feet of Clark who rifled it low into the corner to start the celebrations.

The U12 Orient have been crowned champions of the Watford Friendly League White Division after two victories in their final two games.

The one that clinched it was a 6-0 win over Omonia Youth Green, who would finish as runners-up.

That came courtesy of two goals from Bertie Postema and Ollie Jay and one each for Tomer Cohen and Lucas Berry.

The final game saw Orient win 5-2 at HGS Academy. Postema and Jay were on target again and there was one for Harry Rumble as well as a brace from Oscar Noble.

It meant Orient finish with 18 wins from their 22 games and just one defeat.

One City Youth side who just missed out on silverware though was the U9 South who lost 3-2 after extra time to Wheathampstead Pumas in the Hertfordshire Development League White League Cup.

Nathaniel Faldo made a number of excellent saves in the City goal and Julian Jordan and Finlay Seabrook got the goals but the winner in the added period denied them the trophy.

However, the boys have vowed to come back stronger next season.