Advanced search

Tributes paid to Steve Oakley, founder of Herts Ad Sunday League side Harpenden Colts Old Boys

PUBLISHED: 10:49 20 May 2020 | UPDATED: 10:49 20 May 2020

Steve Oakley, founder of the St Albans Sunday League side Harpenden Colts Old Boys. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL

Steve Oakley, founder of the St Albans Sunday League side Harpenden Colts Old Boys. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL

Archant

Tributes have been paid after the death of Steve Oakley, the founder of Herts Ad Sunday League side Harpenden Colts Old Boys.

Steve established the old boys in 2008 and the team he managed won successive divisional titles as they progressed from Division Three to the Premier Division.

Steve established the old boys side in 2008 and he managed the team as they won successive divisional titles and progressed from Division Three up to the Premier Division.

His and the team’s greatest success came in 2011 when they defeated Queens Head Sandridge 5-0 in the Knockout Cup final, a performance that pulsated with skill and excitement from start to finish.

After standing down as first team manager Steve became president of the club.

A spokesman said: “Steve will be sorely missed by all, not least the Colts family which includes Colts Old Boys past and present and those who remember him from his Harpenden Colts days when he managed and coached the Tigers squad from U7 to U18 inclusive.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Vulnerable woman dies in St Albans house blaze

A woman died in a fire in Bowgate flats on Friday, May 15 in St Albans. Picture: Supplied

What are our chances of getting a stamp duty holiday?

Stamp duty is a hot topic among industry bodies. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Property Spotlight: A family home in one of Harpenden’s most exclusive areas

Oakwood Drive, Harpenden. Picture: John Curtis

Bowls England say clubs are free to open again as long as they keep to the guidance

Bowls clubs have been given the green light to reopen as coronavirus lockdown restrictions ease. Picture: HARPENDEN BOWLS CLUB

St Albans says thank you to NHS heroes and other keyworkers during the crisis

Hands of Hope at Camp School in St Albans. Picture: Julianne Nightingale

Most Read

Vulnerable woman dies in St Albans house blaze

A woman died in a fire in Bowgate flats on Friday, May 15 in St Albans. Picture: Supplied

What are our chances of getting a stamp duty holiday?

Stamp duty is a hot topic among industry bodies. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Property Spotlight: A family home in one of Harpenden’s most exclusive areas

Oakwood Drive, Harpenden. Picture: John Curtis

Bowls England say clubs are free to open again as long as they keep to the guidance

Bowls clubs have been given the green light to reopen as coronavirus lockdown restrictions ease. Picture: HARPENDEN BOWLS CLUB

St Albans says thank you to NHS heroes and other keyworkers during the crisis

Hands of Hope at Camp School in St Albans. Picture: Julianne Nightingale

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

WATCH: St Albans café owner creates brilliant gadget

Gotz Kaul, who owns Caf� Roma in St Peter�s Street has invented a gadget to help him serve coffee without touching the lids of takeaway cups.

One arrested after man pulled from car and assaulted in Hatfield

The incident took place on Ely Close in Hatfield. Picture: Google Street View.

Harpenden’s frustration at no cricket eased by grant to help maintain club’s picturesque ground

Harpenden Cricket Club are frustrated at the lack of action on the Common. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Tributes paid to Steve Oakley, founder of Herts Ad Sunday League side Harpenden Colts Old Boys

Steve Oakley, founder of the St Albans Sunday League side Harpenden Colts Old Boys. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL

St Albans Rugby Club building for new season with confirmed signings of talented youngsters

Sam Howell in action for St Albans. Picture: KARYN HADDON
Drive 24