Tributes paid to Steve Oakley, founder of Herts Ad Sunday League side Harpenden Colts Old Boys

Steve Oakley, founder of the St Albans Sunday League side Harpenden Colts Old Boys. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL Archant

Tributes have been paid after the death of Steve Oakley, the founder of Herts Ad Sunday League side Harpenden Colts Old Boys.

Steve established the old boys in 2008 and the team he managed won successive divisional titles as they progressed from Division Three to the Premier Division.

His and the team’s greatest success came in 2011 when they defeated Queens Head Sandridge 5-0 in the Knockout Cup final, a performance that pulsated with skill and excitement from start to finish.

After standing down as first team manager Steve became president of the club.

A spokesman said: “Steve will be sorely missed by all, not least the Colts family which includes Colts Old Boys past and present and those who remember him from his Harpenden Colts days when he managed and coached the Tigers squad from U7 to U18 inclusive.”