Tournament joy continues for City Youth sides as U10 West claim Knebworth title

St Albans City Youth's U10 West were the winners of the Knebworth tournament.

Tournament success continues to be heaped upon St Albans City Youth teams with the U10 West leading the way.

St Albans City Youth's U10 Girls North were runners up at the Knebworth tournament.

They came out on top at Knebworth thanks to a fine set of results.

It started out with a 2-0 win against Watton Dragons, with a goal each for Jack Johnson and Otis Lau-Johnson, and then a Lennon McKessick strike was enough to beat Codicote Eagles.

The Eagles were beaten again, this time 3-0 with two goals for Conor Dwyer and on for Harvey McKessick, while in between there was a 4-0 success over Knebworth Lynxes Black with both Harvey McKessick and Rory Williams scoring two goals each.

Losses against Letchworth Garden City Eagles Blues and Watton Dragons meant they finished second in the group but they got the upper hand again on the Dragons in the semi-final thanks to a solitary Johnson goal.

St Albans City Youth's U11 Girls were runners up at the Shefford Saints tournament.

The final saw a rematch with Letchworth and this time the West got the win to lift the trophy with a Lennon McKessick goal and a 1-0 win.

The rest of the team were Rory Williams, Oliver Shadbolt and Glyn Howells.

The U10 Girls North were also at Knebworth and they did superbly well to finish second.

A 0-0 draw in their opening group game against Herts Academy was followed up by a 1-0 win over the hosts and a 2-0 success against Welwyn Pegasus.

Following her goal against Knebworth, Shea Fagan got her second in the semi-final but the final was one match too far as they lost 1-0 to Herts Academy.

Rachel Kincaid scored both against Pegasus.

The U11 Girls also finished second in their tournament at Shefford Saints.

The group stage saw them win four of their five games to set-up a final clash with Wootton Rangers.

Again it proved a game too far and they lost 3-0 but that could not mask the efforts over the day.

A spokesman for the team said: "It was a great team performance with everyone working hard and playing their part to make it to the final.

"Next time we will have to get over those nerves and go one better again, I know you can do it."

Scarlett Robb and Michelle Lam both scored two goals but Teagan Scarlett was the hot-shot with five.