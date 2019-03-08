Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Tournament joy continues for City Youth sides as U10 West claim Knebworth title

PUBLISHED: 12:05 12 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:05 12 June 2019

St Albans City Youth's U10 West were the winners of the Knebworth tournament.

St Albans City Youth's U10 West were the winners of the Knebworth tournament.

Archant

Tournament success continues to be heaped upon St Albans City Youth teams with the U10 West leading the way.

St Albans City Youth's U10 Girls North were runners up at the Knebworth tournament.St Albans City Youth's U10 Girls North were runners up at the Knebworth tournament.

They came out on top at Knebworth thanks to a fine set of results.

It started out with a 2-0 win against Watton Dragons, with a goal each for Jack Johnson and Otis Lau-Johnson, and then a Lennon McKessick strike was enough to beat Codicote Eagles.

The Eagles were beaten again, this time 3-0 with two goals for Conor Dwyer and on for Harvey McKessick, while in between there was a 4-0 success over Knebworth Lynxes Black with both Harvey McKessick and Rory Williams scoring two goals each.

Losses against Letchworth Garden City Eagles Blues and Watton Dragons meant they finished second in the group but they got the upper hand again on the Dragons in the semi-final thanks to a solitary Johnson goal.

St Albans City Youth's U11 Girls were runners up at the Shefford Saints tournament.St Albans City Youth's U11 Girls were runners up at the Shefford Saints tournament.

The final saw a rematch with Letchworth and this time the West got the win to lift the trophy with a Lennon McKessick goal and a 1-0 win.

The rest of the team were Rory Williams, Oliver Shadbolt and Glyn Howells.

The U10 Girls North were also at Knebworth and they did superbly well to finish second.

A 0-0 draw in their opening group game against Herts Academy was followed up by a 1-0 win over the hosts and a 2-0 success against Welwyn Pegasus.

Following her goal against Knebworth, Shea Fagan got her second in the semi-final but the final was one match too far as they lost 1-0 to Herts Academy.

Rachel Kincaid scored both against Pegasus.

The U11 Girls also finished second in their tournament at Shefford Saints.

The group stage saw them win four of their five games to set-up a final clash with Wootton Rangers.

Again it proved a game too far and they lost 3-0 but that could not mask the efforts over the day.

A spokesman for the team said: "It was a great team performance with everyone working hard and playing their part to make it to the final.

"Next time we will have to get over those nerves and go one better again, I know you can do it."

Scarlett Robb and Michelle Lam both scored two goals but Teagan Scarlett was the hot-shot with five.

Most Read

TV chef James Martin added to St Albans Pub in the Park line-up

Tom Kerridge's Pub in the Park is coming to St Albans.

How a brave little girl lost her battle with neuroblastoma, but won hearts worldwide

Stacey Turner and Siobhan Mather.

St Albans eight-year-old paying tribute to dad he never knew with charity cycle ride

Ollie Higman-Hall with his mum Kirsty Higman. The eight-year-old is cycling 10 miles for CRY, after his father, Darren, passed away before he was born. Picture: Claire Lane

Memorial concert pays tribute to well-loved St Albans character

The Golden Clerics at FrankFest 2019 at The White Lion. Picture: Chloe Arlidge

Arrested teens released after fire at Oaklands College in St Albans

The discovery centre caught fire at Oaklands College campus in St Albans. Picture: Supplied

Most Read

TV chef James Martin added to St Albans Pub in the Park line-up

Tom Kerridge's Pub in the Park is coming to St Albans.

How a brave little girl lost her battle with neuroblastoma, but won hearts worldwide

Stacey Turner and Siobhan Mather.

St Albans eight-year-old paying tribute to dad he never knew with charity cycle ride

Ollie Higman-Hall with his mum Kirsty Higman. The eight-year-old is cycling 10 miles for CRY, after his father, Darren, passed away before he was born. Picture: Claire Lane

Memorial concert pays tribute to well-loved St Albans character

The Golden Clerics at FrankFest 2019 at The White Lion. Picture: Chloe Arlidge

Arrested teens released after fire at Oaklands College in St Albans

The discovery centre caught fire at Oaklands College campus in St Albans. Picture: Supplied

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Tournament joy continues for City Youth sides as U10 West claim Knebworth title

St Albans City Youth's U10 West were the winners of the Knebworth tournament.

St Albans Podcast: Celebrating half a century since Conservation Area designation

Find out what's on this week's St Albans Podcast, which comes out on June 12. Picture: Danny Smith

Appeal for missing man from Harpenden

Have you seen Gavin Lawton? Picture: Herts police

Verulam Reallymoving celebrate wins for young and old alike

Verulam Reallymoving's Jamie Maxen takes the win at Lee Valley.

MP Anne Main and St Albans District Council react to hospital renovation plans

St Albans City Hospital. Photo: Danny Loo.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists