Three eye-catching signings as Colney Heath look to impress

PUBLISHED: 06:45 21 June 2019

Former Welwyn Garden City and London Colney forward Jon Clements has signed for Colney Heath. Picture : Karyn Haddon.

Former Welwyn Garden City and London Colney forward Jon Clements has signed for Colney Heath. Picture : Karyn Haddon.

It's been a good weekend for Colney Heath - and the future promises to be fairly decent too.

Chris Griffin has swapped the blue of London Colney for the black and white of Colney Heath. Picture: KARYN HADDONChris Griffin has swapped the blue of London Colney for the black and white of Colney Heath. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Friday afternoon closed with news that the long-running and sorry saga that had threatened to dump them and London Colney into the Essex Senior League had reached a settlement, and that they would remain in the SSML Premier Division.

And they pressed home the good feelings by announcing three eye-catching signings and a healthy retained list.

In comes hotshot striker Jon Clements from Tring Athletic, experienced defender Yasin Boodhoo from Welwyn Garden City and midfielder Chris Griffin, winner of both the player's player and manager's player of the year awards last season at London Colney.

The retained list numbers 19 and includes the likes of Magpies' own players' player winner Sam Doolan, Jack Woods and Danny May.

Yasin Boodhoo has moved to Colney Heath from Welwyn Garden City. Picture: KEVIN LINESYasin Boodhoo has moved to Colney Heath from Welwyn Garden City. Picture: KEVIN LINES

Youngsters Kai Peters, Isa Rotimi, Dominic Knaggs and Harry Shepherd are also included.

Most Read

‘Despicable’ Harpenden rugby coach jailed for ‘sexting’ young girls

Harpenden rugby coach Gavin Lendon was jailed for 12 months today after admitting to grooming two teenage girls. Picture: Danny Loo

St Albans tree to remain protected despite ‘damaging parked cars’

A tree: Picture: stock

Renovation work to ease congestion at St Albans City Station to start soon

An artist's impression of the Ridgmont Road entrance, after the works are finished. Picture: Thameslink

Woman collapses in St Albans centre

St Peter's Street. Picture: Google Maps

St Albans charity shop search for owners of ‘accidentally’ donated historic photographs

Do you recognise any of these pictures or items? They were found in a secret compartment of a wooden box donated to a Rennie Grove charity shop in Fleetville. Picture: Jane Folwell

