Three eye-catching signings as Colney Heath look to impress

Former Welwyn Garden City and London Colney forward Jon Clements has signed for Colney Heath. Picture : Karyn Haddon. Archant

It's been a good weekend for Colney Heath - and the future promises to be fairly decent too.

Chris Griffin has swapped the blue of London Colney for the black and white of Colney Heath. Picture: KARYN HADDON Chris Griffin has swapped the blue of London Colney for the black and white of Colney Heath. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Friday afternoon closed with news that the long-running and sorry saga that had threatened to dump them and London Colney into the Essex Senior League had reached a settlement, and that they would remain in the SSML Premier Division.

And they pressed home the good feelings by announcing three eye-catching signings and a healthy retained list.

In comes hotshot striker Jon Clements from Tring Athletic, experienced defender Yasin Boodhoo from Welwyn Garden City and midfielder Chris Griffin, winner of both the player's player and manager's player of the year awards last season at London Colney.

The retained list numbers 19 and includes the likes of Magpies' own players' player winner Sam Doolan, Jack Woods and Danny May.

Yasin Boodhoo has moved to Colney Heath from Welwyn Garden City. Picture: KEVIN LINES Yasin Boodhoo has moved to Colney Heath from Welwyn Garden City. Picture: KEVIN LINES

Youngsters Kai Peters, Isa Rotimi, Dominic Knaggs and Harry Shepherd are also included.