Herts Ad Sunday League: Talbot downs another treble as Pioneer Selection continue to top Division Three

A third treble of the season for Jimmy Talbot saw Herts Advertiser Sunday League Division Three leaders Pioneer Selection overwhelm Royston Rangers Res in an 8-1 win.

Jake Smith, Jamie Sharp, Philip Di Gesara, Nathan Lock and Joe McAuliffe were the others on target for Pioneer while Phil Creighton replied for Rangers.

Hanburys had goalkeeper Liam Gauthier to thank after getting to half-time with only a one-goal deficit against Blacksmiths Res.

Robert Forty had scored that but a much better showing in the second half brought an equaliser for Ryan Smallcorn.

Strugglers Marshalswick Rovers put in their best performance of the season to record a 3-2 win over TNF. Abdelhakim Echouafni got two and Douglas St Louis one while Edward Gray and Steve Orchard were the TNF scorers.

Skew Bridge completed the double over Hilltop in the Premier Division with a 3-0 victory, Andrew Saul, Harry Hunt and David Keenleyside the men on target.

Two weeks earlier Pinewood and Tansley had drawn 4-4 in Division One and the pair almost repeated the trick again. This time, however, Tansley found a winner in a 5-4 success.

Steve Weldon hit a hat-trick while there was a brace for substitute Giles Arthur.

Beehive and Plough & Harrow also went goal crazy but ended up sharing the spoils with a highly-entertaining 5-5 draw.

Ben Awad (two), Carl Costain, Lop Gibbon and Ben Conrad got the Beehive goals.

Blacksmiths had keeper Dan Lewis to thank for their 2-0 win against Phoenix, Aidan Golds and Robert Browell getting their goals, while it was Michael Alderman’s hat-trick that was the star of Facelad’s 7-0 win over Oaks.

Jerry Clynes (two), Dave Chandler and Darren O’Brien chipped in with the others.

In Division Two, in a derby that could have gone either way, FC Potters Bar came out on top with a 2-0 win against Brookmans Park Res.

Bar had a number of ex-Park players in their ranks and it was a goal in either half from Bradley Swaile that saw them to victory.

Jack Faulder gave New Greens the lead against Welwyn Warriors only for Warriors to hit back with two goals by James Todd and Steven Mee to win 2-1. Scott Taylor was their top player.

Phoenix Res took their fourth point from Wrestlers with a 4-2 success. Goals came from man of the match Sulaiman Sakkejha, Rory Suttie, Will Chisholm and Dennie Williams.

Title favourites AFC London Road made it 11 wins from 11 with a 4-0 win over Mermaid.

Goals came from Alex English, Dan Broom, Jon Clements and Spencer Clarke-Mardel while the star man was Lee Benning.

Royston Rangers were disappointed to come away with a 3-3 draw in their home match against BWSC.

Star man Glenn Johnson bagged a brace, with Karl McGroary getting the third.

Royston had plenty of chances to win the game, including missing a penalty with the score at 3-2.

BWSC scorers were Alex Garvey, Martin Garvey and man of the match Dan Taylor.

In the Supplementary Cup, St Albans Warriors got back to wining ways by beating Division One Snug Bar 2-0.

It was Warriors’ best performance of the season with Adriano Gil scoring both of the goals in his first game for the club.

Manger Chris Blow gave Jack Ypey the man of the match award for keeping a clean sheet and an overall brilliant performance.

Results

Premier Division: Hilltop 0 Skew Bridge 3.

Division One: Facelad 7 Oaks 0; Plough & Harrow 5 The Beehive 5; Tansley 5 Pinewood 4; Phoenix 0 Blacksmiths 2.

Division Two: FC Potters Bar 2 Brookmans Park Res 0; New Greens 1 Welwyn Warriors 2; Royston Rangers 3 BWSC 3; The Wrestlers 2 Phoenix Res 4; AFC London Road 4 Mermaid 0.

Division Three: Hanburys 1 Blacksmiths Res 1; Hatfield Mosquito 7 Brookmans Park A 0; Marshalswick Rovers 3 TNF 2; Pioneer Selection 8 Royston Rangers Res 1.

Herts Sunday Senior Cup semi-final: AFC Rangers 1 Allenburys 2.

Supplementary Finals qualifying round one: Snug Bar 0 St Albans Warriors 2.