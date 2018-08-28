Advanced search

Superb start proves enough as Colney Heath head to semi-final date with Baldock

PUBLISHED: 11:50 17 January 2019

Jack Woods got Colney Heath's second goal against Winslow United. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Archant

Colney Heath reached the semi-final of Spartan South Midlands League Challenge Trophy but they made hard work of the 2-1 win over Winslow United.

Everything looked rosy as George Devine and Jack Woods fired them into a 2-0 lead after just 20 minutes but they were made to sweat slightly after Luke Desmond pulled one back.

The match finished with Division One Winslow down to 10 men after two bookings for Steve Garbutt.

The Magpies will now face Baldock Town in the last four with the match scheduled for Tuesday, January 29.

The game at the Recreation Ground kicked off slightly late due to traffic problems delaying the Buckinghamshire team and Colney took full advantage with a blistering start.

Woods had already put one just over the bar before taking the lead with a well-worked goal.

Charlie May’s long punt forward was headed by Greg Shaw into the path of Spencer Clarke-Mardel and after releasing Woods, the wide man delivered a superb cross for Devine to fire into the top left corner past Sam Ashmead.

The second saw the keeper lose track of a Dan Power cross and Woods pounced on the rebound.

Ashmead had to make a fine save from Shaw as the Magpies looked for a third but it was the visitors who struck next, Desmond’s run and shot down the left catching out May on his near post.

And Winslow should have found an immediate equaliser but Simon King blasted wide in front of an open goal.

Both sides had chances in the second half with scorers Devine and Wood both unlucky not to add to their tally while at the other end May was able to stop an Aaron King free-kick.

The best chance for the hosts came after Power put in another superb ball that fizzed across goal, inches away from Clarke-Mardel.

Garbutt’s second yellow for a foul on Woods looked to have ended Winslow’s hopes but they still had a chance to take the match to penalties when Aaron King won a header in front of goal after a corner kick.

But his effort went straight into the arms of May and the final chance fell to Clarke-Mardel but it was saved by Ashmead.

