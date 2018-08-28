Advanced search

Super strike seals super win for Colney Heath against Hadley

PUBLISHED: 16:51 28 November 2018

Danny Fitzgerald got the only goal for as Colney Heath beat Hadley 1-0. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Archant

A first-half strike from Danny Fitzgerald was enough to see Colney Heath to a 1-0 win over Hadley in the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division.

The Magpies skipper hit a low drive from 25 yards on the half-hour mark to consign third-placed Hadley to only their third defeat in 16 matches.

Colney gave a debut to new signing Dan Westmore from rivals London Colney and was part of a fine defensive display.

The Magpies did create enough chances to win with Greg Shaw heading wide in the first half and Harvey Scott having an effort saved by keeper Karl Beaumont.

Fitzgerald nearly added another minutes after his strike but this time his effort whizzed right across the six yard box and just wide of the post.

Charlie May also had to be on his toes to push around his far post a cross-cum-shot from Bradley Marriott but it was destined to be Colney’s day.

They are now seventh in the table.

