Tottenham legends Steve Perryman and Ossie Ardiles heading to St Albans for an extra-special show

A handshake for the captains Glenn Roeder (left QPR) and Steve Perryman of Tottenham, before the start of the FA Cup Final at Wembley. Picture: PA PA Archive/PA Images

There promises to be an entertaining evening for all football fans but supporters of Tottenham Hotspur especially when two of their most famous players visit St Albans.

Tottenham Hotspur captain Steve Perryman celebrates with the FA Cup. Picture: PA PHOTOS Tottenham Hotspur captain Steve Perryman celebrates with the FA Cup. Picture: PA PHOTOS

Steve Perryman and Ossie Ardiles are heading to the SandPit Theatre at Sandringham School on Monday, March 9, for what promises to be a "unique blend of entertainment and football memories and nostalgia".

The pair will be interviewed on stage by stadium presenter Paul Coyte, recollecting on their experiences throughout their illustrious careers.

And they aren't coming alone as special guests for the evening will be Bobby Davro and Dave Peacock, one half of Chas 'n' Dave who will look back on those Spurs classic FA Cup final songs including Ossie's Dream.

Perryman, who played a club record 854 times for Tottenham between 1969 and 1986, said: "Me and Ossie go back a long way and are really good friends.

"I wouldn't say we were a double act but we bounce off each other.

"He is very funny. If I could make a joke in a foreign language then I would be happy.

"Part of the way we get together now is through events like this so they are always fun.

"It's going to be a good evening."

Tickets are priced at £30 and can be purchased either by calling the box office on 01727 799565 or online at www.sandpittheatre.co.uk