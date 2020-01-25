Martin Standen steps down at Harpenden Town to take up Bedford post

Martin Standen (right) has left his role as Harpenden Town manager to become assistant boss at Southern League Bedford Town. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

Martin Standen has left his role as manager of Harpenden Town to take up the position of assistant manager at Southern League Bedford Town.

The former Colney Heath and Welwyn Garden City player arrived at Rothamsted Park in the summer as successor to Danny Plumb.

And after a slow start he managed to guide Harps up to fourth in the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division with 12 wins and four draws from their 22 league games.

But after receiving a call from Bedford's new boss, and close friend, Mark Ducket, he has made the move to the Southern League Division One Central side.

Speaking on the Bedford website, Ducket said: "I'm delighted to be bringing in Martin to work alongside me at the club.

"He is like a brother to me, going back to our days where we car shared together at Stevenage. I've known him since I was 16-year-old and trust him 100 per cent.

"With this huge job, he is the perfect fit and the right man to be my assistant."

Harpenden meanwhile said: "We wish Martin all the best as he leaves us to take up a management position at Bedford Town.

"We would like to thank him for his hard work and the success he brought to Harpenden Town during his tenure."