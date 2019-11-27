Advanced search

St Luke's School in Redbourn helped by 948 Sports Foundation

PUBLISHED: 15:04 01 December 2019

Headteacher Stephen Hoult-Allen, learning outside the classroom co-ordinator Josh Croswell and children from St Luke's School, Redbourn, receive the cheque from 948 Foundation trustee Anglea Byrne.

Headteacher Stephen Hoult-Allen, learning outside the classroom co-ordinator Josh Croswell and children from St Luke's School, Redbourn, receive the cheque from 948 Foundation trustee Anglea Byrne.

Archant

Children from St Luke's Special Educational Needs School in Redbourn have been "blown away" by a sports grant from the 948 Sports Foundation.

The cheque, which was officially presented to the school by 948 trustee Angela Byrne, has already gone to work, buying new football kit and other training equipment.

Rhea Dickman, fundraiser for the school, said: "This donation will make a real difference to the lives and futures of our children. They are over the moon with their new football kits and have a number of fixtures lined up ahead for the next season.

"They have started their hard training already with their new equipment so we are hoping for a good season."

She has now been tasked with locating additional funding support to renovate the changing rooms and toilets.

The school aims to remove the fear that many people have about special educational needs thereby and improving the chances of St Luke's pupils in the world.

