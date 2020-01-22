Advanced search

St Albans Ladies hit the top spot with win over Letchworth Eagles

PUBLISHED: 17:35 22 January 2020

St Albans Ladies moved top of the Beds & Herts Women's Division One table with a 2-0 win over Letchworth.

St Albans Ladies moved top of Beds & Herts Women's Division One thanks to a 2-0 success at home to Letchworth Eagles.

They are level on points with Hemel Hempstead Town but a far superior goal difference means the Lady Saints have the advantage with eight games to go.

This game was won despite three of their big-name attackers, Cally and Ellen Salter plus Kayla Johnson, on the bench.

Ellie Lovelock went close early on and Kerry Twigg was also denied by keeper Katie Smith before they went ahead on 26 minutes.

Jess McNamara found Lovelock in the box and good control allowed her to thrash it into the roof of the net.

Cally Salter and Johnson both got into the action in the second half and it was the latter who provided the assist for Millie Guest who found the far left corner.

There were chances after this, notably for McNamara and Johnson but they couldn't add to their total.

St Albans host AFC Dunstable on Sunday in the League Cup quarter-final.

