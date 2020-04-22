Herts Ad Sunday League: Great seasons for Five Acres and Chequers remembered

Five Acres' first team and reserves met in the final of the 1982 Herts Ad Sunday League Challenge Cup. Picture: BRIAN HUBBELL Archant

The Herts Ad Sunday League has seen many fine teams and clubs over the years – with two of them rightfully taking their place in the history books.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Chequers have won the Herts Ad Sunday League Knockout Cup on eight occasions, including three successive seasons from 1998. Picture: BRIAN HUBBELL Chequers have won the Herts Ad Sunday League Knockout Cup on eight occasions, including three successive seasons from 1998. Picture: BRIAN HUBBELL

The dazzling season in the Five Acres crown came in 1981-82 when their first team battled to the final of the Challenge Cup.

In what was their best ever season they had already won the Senior Cup, beating Hammer 3-1 in the final with goals from Steve Hunter, Peter Robinson and Les Archer, and were Premier Division champions having lost once and finished six points clear of Acorn.

Robert Long topped their goalscoring charts too with 25 goals while Dominic Jankowski hit 18.

They were red-hot favourites to lift the cup too – especially as their opponents were their own Division One reserves.

But the second string produced a stirring display in the final, with no goals scored by the end of extra-time.

The penalty shoot-out proved just as tight with the firsts sneaking home 5-4.

Chequers meanwhile are one of the most decorated clubs in the history of the Knockout Cup having won it eight times.

It is not quite as dominant a record as Sporting Club but they did win the cup on three consecutive seasons from 1998. Beaten opponents in those eight finals were Colney Heath Queens Head and Bricket Wood, who they beat twice each, Michaelians, Warriors, Queens Head and London Road.

Chequers won seven league titles, lifting the double on four occasions, and won 10 cup competitions in total.

Top marksmen for them included Dave Cutmore (210 goals), Barry McCarthy (190) and Gary McShale (104).