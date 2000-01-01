Advanced search

Shearer? Lineker? Wright? Harrow rather glad they had Clemence and Moss instead

PUBLISHED: 15:33 23 April 2020

Harrow FC in the 2000-01 season, their last in the Herts Ad Sunday League. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL

Archant

It’s not just teams that have created reams of history in the Herts Ad St Albans Sunday League – although two of the most prolific scorers did play for the one club.

Gerry Clemence and Charlie Moss both turned out for the club best known as Harrow but who also traded under the names of Baton and The Boot.

Clemence played 22 successive seasons after joining Baton in 1974.

It was two years later when the club joined the Sunday League but by that point he had already set himself up as a formidable striker in the Olympian League.

In Harrow’s first season he hit 56 goals in just 18 games, including 10 against Strollers, as they finished runners-up in the fifth division.

A season in Division Three saw him score 35 goals and he managed 53 the year after as Harrow came second, the third successive season he was top marksman.

The next two years in the second division brought a total of 62 goals and ended up with the club winning another promotion.

At this point Charlie Moss joined the club and he had the temerity of beating Clemence to the league’s leading goalscoring trophy, scoring four more with 29.

Two seasons in Division One ended with a first title in 1983, Clemence scoring 25 to Moss’s 16.

The three years in the top flight saw Harrow struggle in comparison to previous years with their best finishes sixth on two separate occasions.

Clemence managed a still impressive 29 over those campaigns but paltry in comparison to his usual hauls.

They spent two years back in Division One before returning to the Premier Division as champions and although Clemence only managed eight in that season, Moss weighed in with 28.

Now known as The Boot Clemence still scored 60 in three seasons including one in the Challenge Cup final as they beat The Wrestlers.

The pair continued to score at will, including two seasons from 1994 when Clemence hit 59, and when the club finally called it a day in 2001 he had racked up an incredible 524 goals compared to 464 from Moss.

