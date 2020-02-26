Advanced search

Semi-final place booked for St Albans Ladies as AFC Dunstable are hit for six

PUBLISHED: 09:35 26 February 2020 | UPDATED: 09:35 26 February 2020

Archant

St Albans Ladies are through to the semi-final of the Beds & Herts Women's League Cup after a 6-0 win against AFC Dunstable.

The match had been abandoned previously due to an injury and Saints then had to give up home advantage with their Boggymead home under water.

But these setbacks did not affect them too much as they were 2-0 ahead by half-time before cruising home after the break on Creasey Park's artificial pitch.

Kerry Twigg got the first on 22 minutes after good work from Mille Guest and Abbey Williams' run and shot made it two.

Lauren Croucher made a great one-handed save early in the second half before goals from Guest and Ellie Lovelock made it 4-0.

Jess McNamara finished the game off with a well-taken double, the first a penalty and the second a good finish from a well-worked move, and the Lady Saints will now play Herts Vipers for a place in the final.

