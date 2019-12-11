Advanced search

Pride in defeat but Lovelock says St Albans Ladies missed their chance for cup glory against Colney Heath

PUBLISHED: 11:07 12 December 2019

Holly Rossington takes a throw-in for St Albans Ladies against Colney Heath. Picture: LEONIE CITRON

Holly Rossington takes a throw-in for St Albans Ladies against Colney Heath. Picture: LEONIE CITRON

Archant

Ellie Lovelock was still proud of the effort of her St Albans Ladies team but admitted they missed a big chance to record an upset in the 5-3 loss to Colney Heath.

Ellie Lovelock looks on as Ellen Salter tries to find a way through for St Albans Ladies against Colney Heath. Picture: LEONIE CITRONEllie Lovelock looks on as Ellen Salter tries to find a way through for St Albans Ladies against Colney Heath. Picture: LEONIE CITRON

Lovelock scored twice and Sophie Hull once as the Lady Saints took a 3-1 half-time lead against their loftier opponents.

It all changed in the second half as Colney came back leaving the striker to mull over what might have been.

She said: "We were outstanding in the first-half, absolutely outstanding. We played them off the park, we were passing it around them and making good runs but we dropped off the pace in the second-half.

"We knew they would come out fighting and we just didn't switch on. They scored two goals in five minutes and our heads dropped.

Abbey Williams of St Albans Ladies battles Colney Heath's Charlene Moreton in their Herts County Cup match. Picture: LEONIE CITRONAbbey Williams of St Albans Ladies battles Colney Heath's Charlene Moreton in their Herts County Cup match. Picture: LEONIE CITRON

"The conditions were difficult for us in the second half but there's no excuse because we know we are better than that and we know that we can match teams at this level.

"It's disappointing but I'm really proud of the girls."

Most Read

General Election 2019: Is there everything to play for in Hitchin and Harpenden constituency?

The UK goes to the polls this Thursday - but what will the result be in Hitchin and Harpenden?

Trains delayed after emergency incident at St Albans

Trains are delayed after an incident at St Albans City station. Picture: Peter Alvey

New flats for homeless people opened in St Albans

Vice chair of Hightown Housing Association board Andrew Rose, Mayor Cllr Janet Smith and Hightown chief executive David Bogle at the opening of the Marlborough Road flats in St Albans. Picture: Emma Fletcher Photography

St Albans tailor with 56-year career receives Royal Victorian Order

St Albans tailor Geoffrey Golding received the Royal Victorian Order from Prince William. Picture: HM The Queen and British Ceremonial Arts Ltd

St Albans MP Anne Main sparks controversy with ‘I will not be cowed’ statement

St Albans MP Anne Main in the controversial speech about Brexit. Picture: BBC

Most Read

General Election 2019: Is there everything to play for in Hitchin and Harpenden constituency?

The UK goes to the polls this Thursday - but what will the result be in Hitchin and Harpenden?

Trains delayed after emergency incident at St Albans

Trains are delayed after an incident at St Albans City station. Picture: Peter Alvey

New flats for homeless people opened in St Albans

Vice chair of Hightown Housing Association board Andrew Rose, Mayor Cllr Janet Smith and Hightown chief executive David Bogle at the opening of the Marlborough Road flats in St Albans. Picture: Emma Fletcher Photography

St Albans tailor with 56-year career receives Royal Victorian Order

St Albans tailor Geoffrey Golding received the Royal Victorian Order from Prince William. Picture: HM The Queen and British Ceremonial Arts Ltd

St Albans MP Anne Main sparks controversy with ‘I will not be cowed’ statement

St Albans MP Anne Main in the controversial speech about Brexit. Picture: BBC

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans hospital campaigners to chat to public at Christmas market

Herts Valleys Hospital campaigners spoke to party-goers at the St Albans Old School Disco, and will be at the Christmas Market to discuss the future of hospital services. Picture: Herts Valleys Hospital

Moreton saves derby day as St Albans Ladies make life difficult for Colney Heath

Charlene Moreton's shot from out on the left wing beats Lauren Croucher to complete Colney Heath Ladies' 5-3 win over St Albans. Picture: JAMES LATTER

Pride in defeat but Lovelock says St Albans Ladies missed their chance for cup glory against Colney Heath

Holly Rossington takes a throw-in for St Albans Ladies against Colney Heath. Picture: LEONIE CITRON

Food of Love at Christmas concert in St Albans

Food of Love at Christmas

My last minute guide to shopping local in St Albans this Christmas!

Puds from The Pudding Stop
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists