Pride in defeat but Lovelock says St Albans Ladies missed their chance for cup glory against Colney Heath

Holly Rossington takes a throw-in for St Albans Ladies against Colney Heath. Picture: LEONIE CITRON Archant

Ellie Lovelock was still proud of the effort of her St Albans Ladies team but admitted they missed a big chance to record an upset in the 5-3 loss to Colney Heath.

Ellie Lovelock looks on as Ellen Salter tries to find a way through for St Albans Ladies against Colney Heath. Picture: LEONIE CITRON Ellie Lovelock looks on as Ellen Salter tries to find a way through for St Albans Ladies against Colney Heath. Picture: LEONIE CITRON

Lovelock scored twice and Sophie Hull once as the Lady Saints took a 3-1 half-time lead against their loftier opponents.

It all changed in the second half as Colney came back leaving the striker to mull over what might have been.

She said: "We were outstanding in the first-half, absolutely outstanding. We played them off the park, we were passing it around them and making good runs but we dropped off the pace in the second-half.

"We knew they would come out fighting and we just didn't switch on. They scored two goals in five minutes and our heads dropped.

Abbey Williams of St Albans Ladies battles Colney Heath's Charlene Moreton in their Herts County Cup match. Picture: LEONIE CITRON Abbey Williams of St Albans Ladies battles Colney Heath's Charlene Moreton in their Herts County Cup match. Picture: LEONIE CITRON

"The conditions were difficult for us in the second half but there's no excuse because we know we are better than that and we know that we can match teams at this level.

"It's disappointing but I'm really proud of the girls."