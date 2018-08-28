St Albans Ladies reach semi-final of league cup with fine win over Houghton

St Albans Ladies are through to the semi-final of the league cup. Archant

St Albans Ladies moved into the semi-final of the Beds & Herts Women’s Football League Cup after a fine 4-1 win against Houghton Athletic.

Two goals from Ellie Lovelock and one each for Kerry Twigg and new signing Sophie Hull set up a clash with AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College next month.

They had already peppered the Houghton goal when they took the lead on 20 minutes, Molly Slade helping the ball into the path of Lovelock 10 yards out, and the second came nine minutes later with a rocket from Twigg, hit from 25 yards out.

Rachel Spendelow pulled one back before half-time for Houghton with another long-range shot but the Lady Saints kept pushing after the break.

Sophie Lawrence had one cleared right off the line before a neat finish gave Hull her first goal for the club, the assist going to wing wizard Ellen Salter, and Lovelock swept in a Slade corner on 65 minutes to complete the scoring.